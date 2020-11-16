President Orders Thorough Overhaul in Anti-Doping Agency

In this February 12, 2020 photo, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Director for Asia/Oceania Regional Office, Kazuhiro Hayashi, left, meets with Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry Secretary Gatot Dewa Broto in Jakarta. (Photo courtesy of Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry)

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo instructed a “total reform” in the Indonesian Anti-Doping Agency (LADI) whose failure to comply with international requirements has prevented the national flag from being raised when the national team won the Thomas Cup earlier this week.

The incident triggered outrage in the badminton-loving country, as it spoiled national celebration when the 19-year wait for the men’s major team title was finally over when Indonesian shuttlers beat their Chinese opponents 3-0 in Denmark.

A cabinet meeting was held on Friday to especially discuss the issue.

“During the meeting, the president instructed an internal evaluation and a thorough investigation,” presidential spokesman Bey Machmudin said in a news conference.

“He also ordered a total reform inside the LADI and for the youth affairs and sports minister to improve communication with the WADA,” he added, referring to the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Indonesia is sanctioned by the WADA for being non-compliant with the anti-doping code. According to the WADA website, the non-compliance “is a result of non-conformities in implementing an effective testing program” for 2020 and 2021.

In mid-September, Indonesia was given 21 days to clarify problems about its testing program to WADA, or the country is banned from hosting international sports events and from raising its national flag during overseas competitions.

The president-led cabinet meeting was attended by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Menpora Zainudin Amali, State Secretary Pratikno, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, and LADI chairman Musthofa Fauzi.

The government has formed a special team to investigate the matter and negotiate with WADA while settling immediate problems such as unpaid WADA laboratory costs and other administrative issues.