President Prabowo Appoints 31 New Indonesian Ambassadors

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto officially inaugurated 31 Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors (LBBP) of the Republic of Indonesia at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday.

The newly appointed ambassadors will represent Indonesia in various strategic regions worldwide, including several international organizations.

Among the newly appointed ambassadors is PDIP politician Junimart Girsang, who will serve as ambassador to Italy, concurrently accredited to Malta, San Marino, Cyprus, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the World Food Programme (WFP), and the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT).

Additionally, former Constitutional Court Judge Manahan MP Sitompul has been appointed as Indonesia’s ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The inauguration was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Chief Security Affairs Minister Budi Gunawan, and Chief Human Development and Cultural Affairs Minister Pratikno. Other attendees included Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto, Chief Community Empowerment Muhaimin Iskandar, and House of Representatives member Budi Djiwandono.

List of 31 Newly Appointed Ambassadors:

Penny Dewi Herasati – Ambassador to Hungary Siti Ruhaini Dzuhayatin – Ambassador to Uzbekistan, concurrently accredited to Kyrgyzstan Dicky Komar – Ambassador to Lebanon Agus Priyono – Ambassador to Suriname, concurrently accredited to Guyana Andreano Erwin – Ambassador to Serbia, concurrently accredited to Montenegro Hersindaru Arwityo Ibnu Wiwoho Wahyutomo – Ambassador to Finland, concurrently accredited to Estonia Yayan Ganda Hayat Mulyana – Ambassador to Sweden, concurrently accredited to Latvia Fikry Cassidy – Ambassador to Venezuela, concurrently accredited to Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago Hendra Halim – Ambassador to Panama, concurrently accredited to Honduras, Costa Rica, and Nicaragua Tyas Baskoro Her Witjaksono Adji – Ambassador to Kenya, concurrently accredited to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, Uganda, UNEP, and UN-HABITAT Mirza Nurhidayat – Ambassador to Namibia, concurrently accredited to Angola Ardian Wicaksono – Ambassador to Senegal, concurrently accredited to Cabo Verde, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Ivory Coast, and Sierra Leone Siti Nugraha Mauludiah – Ambassador to Denmark, concurrently accredited to Lithuania Junimart Girsang – Ambassador to Italy, concurrently accredited to Malta, San Marino, Cyprus, FAO, IFAD, WFP, and UNIDROIT Cecep Herawan – Ambassador to South Korea Agung Cahaya Sumirat – Ambassador to Cameroon, concurrently accredited to Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Congo, and Central African Republic Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo – Ambassador to Pakistan Listiana Operananta – Ambassador to Bulgaria, concurrently accredited to Albania and North Macedonia Manahan MP Sitompul – Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Rolliansyah Soemirat – Ambassador to Iran, concurrently accredited to Turkmenistan Kartika Candra Negara – Ambassador to Mozambique, concurrently accredited to Malawi Bambang Suharto – Ambassador to Nigeria, concurrently accredited to Benin, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Liberia, Niger, Sao Tome and Principe, Togo, and ECOWAS Muhsin Syihab – Ambassador to Canada, concurrently accredited to ICAO Simon Djatmoko Irwantoro Soekarno – Ambassador to Cuba, concurrently accredited to the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Jamaica Susi Marleny Bachsin – Ambassador to Portugal Retired Air Marshal Yuyu Sutisna – Ambassador to Morocco, concurrently accredited to Mauritania Arief Hidayat – Ambassador to Zimbabwe, concurrently accredited to Zambia Didik Eko Pujianto – Ambassador to Iraq Rina Prihtyasmiarsi – Ambassador to the Czech Republic Vedi Kurnia Buana – Ambassador to Chile Faizal Chery Sidharta – Ambassador to Ethiopia, concurrently accredited to Djibouti, Eritrea, and the African Union

