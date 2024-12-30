President Prabowo Claps Back at Critics, Reaffirms Commitment to Economic Self-Reliance

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto took a jab at his critics during a keynote speech at the National Development Planning Forum (Musrenbangnas) on Monday while reaffirming his administration's commitment to securing Indonesia’s future through economic self-reliance.

"A handful of people who think of themselves as smart always doubt the abilities of the Indonesian people. They often belittle their own nation, even though they hold professor titles from well-known universities. This inferiority complex makes them cynical about what their own nation does, even before we begin to work," Prabowo said at the National Development Agency (Bappenas) building in Jakarta.

Prabowo highlighted the values set by Indonesia’s founders, stating that the country's economy should be based on the principles of family and mutual support, which he called the foundation of Pancasila economics.

“Our first president introduced an eight-year universal development plan, and our second president followed with five-year plans. We are here at Bappenas to remind ourselves that our economy must be rooted in Pancasila, an economy based on family values,” Prabowo said.

Responding to ongoing scrutiny, Prabowo emphasized his government’s commitment to clean governance and prioritizing the people’s welfare in policy decisions.

“My government will not waver. We stand firm on the 1945 Constitution and the principles set by our founders. We are determined to build a government of integrity, and with good intentions and strong resolve, we will achieve it,” Prabowo affirmed.

Prabowo’s speech also emphasized the importance of food sovereignty as a key element of national security. “To protect our people physically, we must ensure they are fed. Achieving food self-sufficiency is essential for the survival of the nation. No country or civilization can endure without food. National development planning must focus on this basic need,” he said.

In addition to food security, Prabowo stressed the importance of energy independence for the nation’s sovereignty. “If we succeed in securing food self-sufficiency, we will, God willing, also achieve energy self-sufficiency in the coming years. This is in line with the cultural values of the Indonesian people,” he concluded.

