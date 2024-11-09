President Prabowo Disbands Job Creation Law Task Force

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has officially disbanded the 2020 Job Creation Law Task Force, initially established by former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, to improve government efficiency.

The move, enacted through Presidential Decree No. 32/2024 on Friday, states, "To enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of government affairs, it is necessary to dissolve the Task Force for the Acceleration of Law No. 11/2020 on Job Creation."

Formed under President Jokowi, the task force was led by Financial Services Authority (OJK) Chairman Mahendra Siregar and included Vice Chairs Suahasil Nazara, M. Chatib Basri, Raden Pardede, and Secretary Arif Budimanta. It was responsible for coordinating activities and spreading information on the Job Creation Law across regional governments and ministries.

Prabowo has also directed his cabinet to comply with a recent Constitutional Court ruling that annulled 21 articles of the Job Creation Law, calling for revisions on minimum wage regulations. The court’s ruling also mandates updates to provisions on foreign workers and working days to ensure alignment with Indonesia’s Constitution.

