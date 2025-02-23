President Prabowo Hosts Discussion with Media Leaders

Bogor. President Prabowo Subianto on Saturday held his first meeting with dozens of chief editors since his inauguration last October, engaging in discussions on pressing national issues and exchanging views on Indonesia’s political and economic landscape.

The meeting took place at Prabowo’s private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, where he emphasized the media’s crucial role in providing accurate and comprehensive information to the public.

“We finally have the opportunity to meet again in a warm and friendly setting to exchange views on strategically important issues,” Prabowo said.

He stressed that the government values close collaboration with the press, recognizing its shared responsibility in advancing the nation's interests.

Retno Pinasti, chairwoman of the Indonesian Chief Editors Forum, described the meeting as a valuable platform for two-way communication on major issues affecting the country.

“Maintaining an open and effective communication channel is crucial. It helps prevent misunderstandings and ensures accuracy in our news reporting,” said Retno, who also serves as the chief editor of SCTV.

Irfan Junaedi, director of the semi-state news agency Antara, noted that the discussion provided valuable insights into Prabowo’s austerity policies and ongoing state budget adjustments aimed at supporting the new administration’s priority programs.

“We now have a clearer understanding of the rationale behind key government initiatives, including the free nutritious meal distribution program,” Irfan said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Yura Syahrul, chief editor of Katadata, praised Prabowo for his openness and thorough explanations during the six-hour discussion.

