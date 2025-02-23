President Prabowo Hosts Discussion with Media Leaders

The Jakarta Globe
February 23, 2025 | 11:23 am
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto hosts a meeting with dozens of chief editors at his private residence in Bogor, West Java, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Handout)
President Prabowo Subianto hosts a meeting with dozens of chief editors at his private residence in Bogor, West Java, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Handout)

Bogor. President Prabowo Subianto on Saturday held his first meeting with dozens of chief editors since his inauguration last October, engaging in discussions on pressing national issues and exchanging views on Indonesia’s political and economic landscape.

The meeting took place at Prabowo’s private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, where he emphasized the media’s crucial role in providing accurate and comprehensive information to the public.

“We finally have the opportunity to meet again in a warm and friendly setting to exchange views on strategically important issues,” Prabowo said.

He stressed that the government values close collaboration with the press, recognizing its shared responsibility in advancing the nation's interests.

Advertisement

Retno Pinasti, chairwoman of the Indonesian Chief Editors Forum, described the meeting as a valuable platform for two-way communication on major issues affecting the country.

“Maintaining an open and effective communication channel is crucial. It helps prevent misunderstandings and ensures accuracy in our news reporting,” said Retno, who also serves as the chief editor of SCTV.

Irfan Junaedi, director of the semi-state news agency Antara, noted that the discussion provided valuable insights into Prabowo’s austerity policies and ongoing state budget adjustments aimed at supporting the new administration’s priority programs.

“We now have a clearer understanding of the rationale behind key government initiatives, including the free nutritious meal distribution program,” Irfan said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Yura Syahrul, chief editor of Katadata, praised Prabowo for his openness and thorough explanations during the six-hour discussion.

Tags:
#Journalism #Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

President Prabowo Hosts Discussion with Media Leaders
News 3 hours ago

President Prabowo Hosts Discussion with Media Leaders

 Prabowo values close collaboration with the press, recognizing its shared responsibility in advancing the nation's interests.
Elon Musk Gives All Federal Workers 48 Hours to Explain What They Did Last Week
News 3 hours ago

Elon Musk Gives All Federal Workers 48 Hours to Explain What They Did Last Week

 Labor union leaders quickly condemned the ultimatum and threatened legal action.
Most PSSI Programs Funded by Private Sector: Erick Thohir
News 4 hours ago

Most PSSI Programs Funded by Private Sector: Erick Thohir

 For the current fiscal year, PSSI’s budget stands at Rp 650 billion ($39.9 million), of which the government’s share is only Rp 220 billion.
Home Minister Urges Absent Regional Leaders to Join Magelang Retreat
News 21 hours ago

Home Minister Urges Absent Regional Leaders to Join Magelang Retreat

 Dozens of regional leaders skipped a government retreat in Magelang after PDI-P called for a boycott following the arrest of its member.
Agnez Mo Responds to Copyright Ruling: ‘Don’t Use Me as a Scapegoat’
Lifestyle 22 hours ago

Agnez Mo Responds to Copyright Ruling: ‘Don’t Use Me as a Scapegoat’

 Indonesian singer Agnez Mo has been fined Rp 1.5 billion for performing Bilang Saja without permission.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Drops Nusantara Study Visits to Egypt, Turkey, and India Due to Budget Constrains
1
Indonesia Drops Nusantara Study Visits to Egypt, Turkey, and India Due to Budget Constrains
2
Brazil Invites Prabowo to Join BRICS Summit in July
3
Indonesia Weighs Plan to Phase Out Fuel Subsidies by 2027
4
47 Local Leaders Skip Presidential Retreat Amid Megawati’s Boycott Call
5
BPOM Seizes $1.9 Million Worth of Viral Illegal Cosmetics
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED