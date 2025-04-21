President Prabowo, Megawati Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto expressed his heartfelt condolences following the death of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday morning at the age of 88 in Vatican City.

In an official statement, President Prabowo praised Pope Francis as a global moral figure whose life was dedicated to peace, humanity, and brotherhood. He described the late pontiff as a beacon of hope in a divided world.

"With deep sorrow, I received the news of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. The world has lost a role model deeply committed to peace, humanity, and fraternity," Prabowo said in remarks broadcast by the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube channel.

Prabowo recalled Pope Francis’s historic visit to Jakarta in 2024 as a moment that left a profound impression not only on Indonesia’s Catholic community but also on people of all faiths across the country.

"His visit last year left a lasting memory in the hearts of all Indonesians, beyond just the Catholic faithful," he said.

The president also reminded the world of the late pope’s lifelong message of simplicity, social justice, and interfaith compassion, calling them enduring values for humanity.

"His message of modesty, pluralism, care for the poor, and concern for all people will forever guide us," Prabowo added. “Farewell, Your Holiness. Your message of peace and humanity will live on in our hearts.”

Former Indonesian President Megawati Soekarnoputri presents a painting of the Virgin Mary to Pope Francis (right) at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City, Rome, Italy, on Friday, February 7, 2025. (ANTARA)

Former President Megawati Soekarnoputri also paid tribute, issuing a letter of condolence addressed to Vatican Ambassador to Indonesia and ASEAN, Archbishop Piero Pioppo.

In her letter, Megawati said the passing of Pope Francis was a profound loss not only for the Catholic community but for the world. She remembered the pontiff as a spiritual and moral leader admired for his vision of equality and global unity.

"The people of Indonesia and I mourn the passing of His Holiness. He was not only a religious leader but a global figure admired for his advocacy of fraternity and equality," she wrote.

Megawati also reminisced about her private meeting with Pope Francis at Casa Santa Marta on Feb. 7, and her role as President of Scholas Occurrentes Indonesia and Asia, an appointment she received from the pope himself.

“I will always remember being entrusted as a judge of the Zayed Award in 2024 and my special audience with him earlier this year,” she said.

The Archdiocese of Jakarta has announced that a requiem mass will be held at Jakarta Cathedral on Thursday. Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo has also urged parishes under the archdiocese to hold local memorial services.

The late pope, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was the first Latin American and the first Jesuit to serve as Pope. He led the Catholic Church since 2013 and was widely known for his humility, environmental advocacy, and compassion for the marginalized.

Indonesian Catholic leaders, including KWI Chairman Mgr. Antonius Subianto Bunjamin, urged the faithful to carry forward Pope Francis's teachings of love, universal brotherhood, and care for the poor and the environment.

“These are the values Pope Francis has entrusted to us, to continue and to live by,” he said.

