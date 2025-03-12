President Prabowo Seeks to Allow Active Military Officers in Key Civilian Positions

Antara
March 12, 2025 | 7:43 am
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto leads the evening parade and lowering of the Red and White flag at the Indonesian Military Academy (Akmil) in Magelang, Central Java, on Friday, October 25, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Communication Office)
President Prabowo Subianto leads the evening parade and lowering of the Red and White flag at the Indonesian Military Academy (Akmil) in Magelang, Central Java, on Friday, October 25, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Communication Office)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has proposed amending the 2004 law on the Indonesian military to allow active-duty officers to serve in certain government positions that are currently reserved exclusively for civilians, an aide said on Tuesday.

According to Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, the president has identified 15 state agencies where active military personnel should be eligible to assume leadership roles without first retiring from service.

“[The proposal] covers 15 agencies, meaning that an active officer must resign or retire before joining agencies outside of this list,” Sjafrie said at the legislature compound in Jakarta.

The 15 agencies and positions proposed to be open to active military officers include:

Advertisement
  1. Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs
  2. Defense Ministry
  3. Military Secretary of the President
  4. State Intelligence Agency (BIN)
  5. National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN)
  6. National Resilience Institute (Lemhannas)
  7. National Defense Agency (DPN)
  8. National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas)
  9. National Narcotics Agency (BNN)
  10. Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries
  11. National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB)
  12. National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT)
  13. Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla)
  14. Attorney General’s Office
  15. Supreme Court

Although the proposed amendment has not yet been submitted to the House of Representatives, President Prabowo has already appointed two active military officers to key civilian positions:

  • Lieutenant Colonel Teddy Indra Wijaya – Appointed as Cabinet Secretary
  • Major General Novi Helmy Prasetya – Appointed as Head of the State Logistics Agency (Bulog)

When questioned about these appointments, Sjafrie did not provide a direct response.

“If they don’t belong to the 15 designated agencies, they must retire from the military first before continuing in civilian service,” he reiterated.

Tags:
#Military
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

President Prabowo Seeks to Allow Active Military Officers in Key Civilian Positions
News 1 hours ago

President Prabowo Seeks to Allow Active Military Officers in Key Civilian Positions

 President Prabowo has already appointed two active military officers to key civilian positions.
Persiba FC Director Charged with Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering
News 2 hours ago

Persiba FC Director Charged with Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering

 The investigation began on February 27, when officers searched a Samarinda prison on suspicion of drug trafficking activities.
Duterte Flown to The Hague to Face Charges of Crimes Against Humanity
News 3 hours ago

Duterte Flown to The Hague to Face Charges of Crimes Against Humanity

 The ICC began investigating drug killings under Duterte from Nov. 1, 2011, when he was still mayor of Davao, to March 16, 2019.
Foreign Investors Dump Indonesian Stocks, JCI Plummets as BBRI and GOTO Take Heavy Hit
Business 11 hours ago

Foreign Investors Dump Indonesian Stocks, JCI Plummets as BBRI and GOTO Take Heavy Hit

 Foreign outflows hit Indonesia’s JCI, dragging it down 0.79%. Wall Street steadies after sell-off; Trump hikes tariffs on Canadian steel.
Trump’s 50 Percent Tariff on Canadian Metals Sparks Recession Fears
Business 11 hours ago

Trump’s 50 Percent Tariff on Canadian Metals Sparks Recession Fears

 Trump raises tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum to 50%, escalating a trade war as markets slide and recession fears grow.
News Index

Most Popular

Singapore-Backed Indonesia Airlines Seeks Market Entry
1
Singapore-Backed Indonesia Airlines Seeks Market Entry
2
BBN Airlines Exits Indonesia’s Passenger Market, Shifts to Leasing Model
3
Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Tour: Singapore Gets Four Shows, Jakarta Left Out Again
4
Indonesia to Ratify Exclusive Economic Zone Deal with Vietnam in April
5
Prosecutors Hand Over 221,000 Hectares of Seized Palm Plantations to State-Owned Firm
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED