President Prabowo Starts China Visit with Bilateral Talks on Strengthening Ties

Beijing. President Prabowo Subianto began his state visit to China on Saturday with a meeting in Beijing with Zhao Leji, Chairman of China’s National People's Congress, where he emphasized Indonesia's commitment to deepening its partnership with China.

President Prabowo expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome from the Chinese government and people, highlighting the mutual respect that underpins the countries’ bilateral relations. "It is a great honor to be received by Your Excellency," President Prabowo said, thanking Zhao Leji and the National People’s Congress for the opportunity.

President Prabowo emphasized the significance of this state visit as a testament to Indonesia’s commitment to strengthening friendship and cooperation with China. “This visit reflects our deep respect for the People's Republic of China and our commitment to maintaining and advancing our countries' friendship and partnership,” he said.

President Prabowo’s agenda in China also includes meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to discuss new avenues for reinforcing the Indonesia-China strategic partnership, particularly in economic, trade, and investment sectors.

“I look forward to engaging in productive discussions with the Chinese government, including with the President and the Prime Minister, to explore new pathways to enhance our cooperation and friendship,” President Prabowo said.

Chairman Zhao Leji congratulated President Prabowo on his recent inauguration and welcomed his visit to China, expressing hope that the meeting would further clarify and strengthen the shared aspirations of both nations. “I hope that President Xi Jinping and President Prabowo can make meaningful progress together for the benefit of both countries,” Zhao said.

President Prabowo was accompanied by Chief Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Foreign Minister Sugiono, Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani, Marine Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, Deputy Minister of Defense Doni Hermawan, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology Stella Christie, Deputy Minister of Housing and Settlement Areas Fahri Hamzah, Indonesian Ambassador to China Djauhari Oratmangun, Air Force Chief of Staff Marshal M. Tonny Harjono, and Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Muhammad Ali.

American President Joe Biden has invited Prabowo on a state visit, making the US the second stop in the international tour. Prabowo will then travel to Peru for the leaders’ gathering of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and fly off to Brazil for the G20 Summit. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will also host Prabowo on a state visit to the UK afterward. Prabowo also plans on wrapping up the tour by visiting Middle Eastern nations without going into any details on which countries he plans on setting foot in.

