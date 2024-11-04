President Prabowo Subianto Welcomes Seven New Ambassadors at Merdeka Palace
Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto officially received letters of credence from seven foreign ambassadors during a ceremony at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Monday.
The credential ceremony began with the national anthems of each country being played in front of the Merdeka Palace. Members of the Presidential Security Force took turns carrying the flags of the respective countries until each anthem concluded. Each ambassador then arrived and entered the Merdeka Palace.
The following seven ambassadors presented their letters of credence to President Prabowo:
- Marc Gerritsen, Designate Resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Republic of Indonesia
- Roberto Sarmento de Oliveira Soares, Designate Resident Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to the Republic of Indonesia
- Martin Makururu, Designate Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the Republic of Indonesia
- Oybek Eshonov, Designate Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Republic of Indonesia
- Wang Lutong, Designate Resident Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Indonesia
- Abdelouahab Osmane, Designate Resident Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to the Republic of Indonesia
- Enkhtaivan Dashnyam, Designate Resident Ambassador of Mongolia to the Republic of Indonesia
