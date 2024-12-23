President Prabowo to Attend 2024 National Christmas Celebration in Jakarta

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto and members of the Red and White Cabinet are set to attend the peak event of the National Christmas Celebration 2024 at the Indonesia Arena in the Gelora Bung Karno complex, Jakarta, on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to attend alongside top government officials, the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference (KWI) and the Communion of Churches in Indonesia (PGI) leaders, as well as interfaith figures. Approximately 12,000 participants are expected to join," Thomas Djiwandono, Chairman of the 2024 National Christmas Celebration Committee, said during a press briefing at the KWI headquarters in Jakarta on Monday.

The public is invited to register in advance to participate in the celebration. To accommodate those unable to attend, the committee will provide large screens in the Gelora Bung Karno complex. The event will also be streamed online for broader accessibility.

This year’s theme, "Let Us Now Go to Bethlehem," is inspired by Luke 2:15 from the Bible. Thomas explained the theme symbolizes hope, justice, and prosperity for the nation and its people.

The celebration will incorporate humanitarian and ecological initiatives in various regions. These include social services in Timika and Asmat, Papua, ecological restoration in Muara Gembong, West Java, and humanitarian aid for victims of floods, landslides, and the Mount Lewotobi eruption in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT).

Additionally, a national Christmas seminar will be held under the theme "The Church Walking Together with the State: Strengthening Faith, Humanity, and Ecology." The seminar aims to promote collaboration between the church and the state in addressing social issues and promoting sustainable interaction between people and the environment.

Thomas said the celebration, involving tens of thousands of participants, highlights Indonesia’s strong commitment to tolerance and harmony as a nation with the world’s largest Muslim population.

"Indonesia’s diversity is reflected in the national motto, Bhinneka Tunggal Ika (Unity in Diversity), which underscores the importance of religious harmony and national values," he said.

To ensure safety during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, tens of thousands of joint personnel from the Indonesian Military (TNI) and National Police (Polri) will be deployed to secure over 61,000 crowded locations and places of worship nationwide.

