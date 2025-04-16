President Prabowo to Attend May Day Commemoration at Monas

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto is set to attend the International Workers’ Day (May Day) commemoration at the National Monument (Monas) in Central Jakarta on Thursday.

State Secretary Minister Prasetyo Hadi said the president had received an invitation from labor union representatives and had confirmed his attendance.

"The President has decided to attend the May Day commemoration tomorrow. For the President and the government, workers are an integral part of the national economy," Prasetyo said in a written statement on Wednesday.

He said President Prabowo appreciates the labor force’s role in driving economic growth.

"His position is clear: there must be collaboration among the government, the private sector, employers, and workers. These elements must support each other to build our economy," he said.

Prasetyo also addressed ongoing concerns about layoffs in certain regions. He said the government is coordinating across sectors to mitigate the impact and prioritize workers’ welfare.

"Our main concern is to protect workers’ rights and pursue long-term solutions. While layoffs are still happening in some areas, we are working to ensure those affected receive their rightful compensation and that new job opportunities are created as quickly as possible," he concluded.

