President Prabowo to Distribute 1,000 Owls to Combat Rat Pests in Majalengka

Majalengka. President Prabowo Subianto has promised to provide 1,000 owls to farmers as a natural solution to combat rat infestations in agricultural areas. The announcement was made during a harvest event attended by representatives from 14 provinces in Majalengka, West Java, on Monday.

“One of the serious problems in agriculture is rats,” Prabowo said, noting that he had received reports of widespread rat damage in the Majalengka region. “We need to find pest control solutions that we can develop ourselves.”

He emphasized that owls, as natural predators, offer an effective and environmentally friendly approach to pest control. The government, he said, will distribute 1,000 owls to assist farmers in addressing the issue. “We hope they will breed and bring long-term benefits,” he added.

Beyond pest control, Prabowo also paid tribute to the vital role farmers play in the country’s welfare and food security. “I am a former soldier, and I know that it is the farmers who feed us. Their lives are difficult, yet they still manage to support the military,” he recalled, referring to his experiences in the early 1970s.

Advertisement

He praised farmers in East Java and Ngawi Regency for boosting production by optimizing fertilizer use, calling their achievements a promising start. “This is something we must continue and improve,” he said.

Prabowo also stressed the need to promote local agricultural innovation, particularly in fertilizer production. He encouraged knowledge-sharing between regions and called for the development of village-level self-made fertilizers.

“We will seek out new techniques and experiences, exchange knowledge, and share successful practices with other districts,” he said.

The president urged farmers across Indonesia to openly communicate the pest challenges they face so that collaborative solutions can be developed.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: