President Prabowo to Move Office to Nusantara in 2028

Yustinus Paat, Bella Evanglista Mikaputri
December 10, 2024 | 5:52 pm
SHARE
This undated photo published on the official website of Ibu Kota Nusantara (national capital Nusantara) shows half-completed government offices and the State Palace in the future capital in North Penajem Paser Regency, East Kalimantan. (Photo courtesy of ikn.go.id)
This undated photo published on the official website of Ibu Kota Nusantara (national capital Nusantara) shows half-completed government offices and the State Palace in the future capital in North Penajem Paser Regency, East Kalimantan. (Photo courtesy of ikn.go.id)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to begin working from the new national capital, Nusantara, in August 2028. This is part of a larger plan by the government to make Nusantara a complete political capital, encompassing three main branches: executive, legislative, and judicial.

Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, said this directive was given directly by President Prabowo. Agus added that preparations are currently underway for the judicial and legislative ecosystems.

“When he appointed me, the expectation was that by 2028, we could move there. At the moment, we are finalizing the ecosystems for the judiciary and the legislature. This year, we are preparing offices and housing for the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court, as well as for the legislative bodies,” said Agus at the Presidential Palace complex.

Meanwhile, the construction of offices for the legislature and judiciary is planned to begin in 2025 and be completed by 2027.

Advertisement

Head of the Presidential Communications Office, Hasan Nasbi, added that President Prabowo is committed to ensuring that IKN functions fully as the political capital with the presence of executive, legislative, and judicial offices. The government targets that, barring any obstacles, by 2028, or at the latest 2029, IKN will be ready to carry out its functions as the political capital.

“This means that there will be executive, legislative, and judicial offices there. The development of IKN will continue, and if there are no hindrances, by 2028 or at the latest 2029, IKN will be able to operate as the political capital,” said Hasan in a written statement.

Separately, House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani confirmed that she will follow President Prabowo Subianto's decision to begin working from the new capital on August 17, 2028.

Puan said the House is ready to comply with the government’s decision. "Yes, we will follow the government's decision. Right now, the ball is in the government's court," she said at the legislature building in Senayan, Jakarta.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

President Prabowo to Move Office to Nusantara in 2028
News 7 hours ago

President Prabowo to Move Office to Nusantara in 2028

 The construction of offices for the legislature and judiciary is planned to begin in 2025 and be completed by 2027.
3 Million Vehicles to Leave Jakarta Via Tollway This Holiday Season
News 8 hours ago

3 Million Vehicles to Leave Jakarta Via Tollway This Holiday Season

 This marks a 17.9 percent increase compared to the normal traffic on those roads.
Wehea-Kelay Landscape: An Ecological Haven and Economic Opportunity for Indigenous Communities in East Kalimantan
Lifestyle 9 hours ago

Wehea-Kelay Landscape: An Ecological Haven and Economic Opportunity for Indigenous Communities in East Kalimantan

 Wehea-Kelay is also vital for biodiversity, hosting around 1,200 Bornean orangutans and more than 1,400 other wildlife species.
Indonesia to Stop Importing Sugar Next Year
News 11 hours ago

Indonesia to Stop Importing Sugar Next Year

 The import ban specifically targets sugar that is meant for consumption purposes.
Dedi Mulyadi Delivers Acceptance Speech after Landslide Win in West Java Election
News 12 hours ago

Dedi Mulyadi Delivers Acceptance Speech after Landslide Win in West Java Election

 Dedi will lead a province with a population exceeding that of Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei combined.
News Index

Most Popular

Jabodebek LRT to Connect to Soekarno-Hatta Airport Train
1
Jabodebek LRT to Connect to Soekarno-Hatta Airport Train
2
Indonesia Braces for Severe Weather as Cyclone Seeds Develop, Disasters in Sukabumi and Lebak Claim Lives
3
VAT Hike: Gov’t Told to Explain What Classifies as Luxury Goods
4
Prosecutors Seek 12-Year Sentence for Harvey Moeis, 14 Years for Suparta in Tin Smuggling Case
5
Prabowo Needs $900 Billion Investment for His 8 Pct Growth Dream
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED