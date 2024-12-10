President Prabowo to Move Office to Nusantara in 2028

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to begin working from the new national capital, Nusantara, in August 2028. This is part of a larger plan by the government to make Nusantara a complete political capital, encompassing three main branches: executive, legislative, and judicial.

Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, said this directive was given directly by President Prabowo. Agus added that preparations are currently underway for the judicial and legislative ecosystems.

“When he appointed me, the expectation was that by 2028, we could move there. At the moment, we are finalizing the ecosystems for the judiciary and the legislature. This year, we are preparing offices and housing for the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court, as well as for the legislative bodies,” said Agus at the Presidential Palace complex.

Meanwhile, the construction of offices for the legislature and judiciary is planned to begin in 2025 and be completed by 2027.

Advertisement

Head of the Presidential Communications Office, Hasan Nasbi, added that President Prabowo is committed to ensuring that IKN functions fully as the political capital with the presence of executive, legislative, and judicial offices. The government targets that, barring any obstacles, by 2028, or at the latest 2029, IKN will be ready to carry out its functions as the political capital.

“This means that there will be executive, legislative, and judicial offices there. The development of IKN will continue, and if there are no hindrances, by 2028 or at the latest 2029, IKN will be able to operate as the political capital,” said Hasan in a written statement.

Separately, House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani confirmed that she will follow President Prabowo Subianto's decision to begin working from the new capital on August 17, 2028.

Puan said the House is ready to comply with the government’s decision. "Yes, we will follow the government's decision. Right now, the ball is in the government's court," she said at the legislature building in Senayan, Jakarta.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: