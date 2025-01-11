President Prabowo Welcomes Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba for State Visit in Bogor

Ricki Putra Harahap
January 11, 2025 | 1:41 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, during an official state visit on Saturday, January 11, 2025. (Presidential Press Office/BPMI)
President Prabowo Subianto welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, during an official state visit on Saturday, January 11, 2025. (Presidential Press Office/BPMI)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Bogor Presidential Palace on Saturday. The state visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and explore various cooperation opportunities between the two nations.

Prime Minister Ishiba arrived at the palace at 9:57 a.m. Jakarta time, where he was greeted with a guard of honor, a mounted cavalry unit, the Lokananta drum corps, and an enthusiastic reception by local students.

President Prabowo personally greeted the Japanese leader on the right wing of the palace as he stepped out of his vehicle. During the welcoming ceremony, President Prabowo introduced members of his Red and White Cabinet, including Chief Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Chief Food Affairs Zulkifli Hasan, Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, Foreign Minister Sugiono, and other key officials.

Following the formalities, the two leaders held a closed-door meeting in President Prabowo’s office, accompanied by their respective delegations. The discussion focused on pivotal issues and advancing bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors.

In his opening remarks, President Prabowo expressed his gratitude for Prime Minister Ishiba’s visit, calling it a testament to the enduring commitment of both nations to enhance their longstanding partnership.

“Welcome to Indonesia. It is a great honor for us to host you. We view Japan as a long-standing partner and friend,” President Prabowo stated.

Prime Minister Ishiba, in response, conveyed his appreciation for the warm reception extended by the Indonesian government and people. He noted that the hospitality he experienced was unparalleled in his extensive political career.

“This is my first time receiving such an extraordinary welcome. I have been a member of parliament and held ministerial positions in Japan, but this kind of reception is truly remarkable,” Ishiba remarked.

The meeting is expected to pave the way for stronger cooperation in trade, investment, and other key areas of mutual interest between Indonesia and Japan.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Greenland Leader: We Don’t Want to Be Americans, Despite Trump’s Interest in Territory
News 1 hours ago

Greenland Leader: We Don’t Want to Be Americans, Despite Trump’s Interest in Territory

 Greenland's prime minister rejects the idea of becoming part of the U.S., despite President-elect Donald Trump’s comments.
No HMPV Cases in Bali Yet, Authorities Remain Vigilant
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

No HMPV Cases in Bali Yet, Authorities Remain Vigilant

 Bali authorities are monitoring the potential spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) from China and Malaysia.
President Prabowo Welcomes Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba for State Visit in Bogor
News 2 hours ago

President Prabowo Welcomes Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba for State Visit in Bogor

 President Prabowo Subianto hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Bogor Presidential Palace.
CLSA Forecasts Bank Mandiri to Overtake BRI as Indonesia’s Most Profitable Bank in 2025
Business 5 hours ago

CLSA Forecasts Bank Mandiri to Overtake BRI as Indonesia’s Most Profitable Bank in 2025

 Bank Mandiri (IDX: BMRI) is projected to become Indonesia’s most profitable bank by 2025, surpassing Bank Rakyat Indonesia (IDX: BBRI).
Protests Erupt as Maduro Claims New Term as Venezuelan President
News 5 hours ago

Protests Erupt as Maduro Claims New Term as Venezuelan President

 Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was sworn in for a new term amid widespread protests and international backlash over disputed elections.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Raises Retirement Age to 59 Starting January 2025
1
Indonesia Raises Retirement Age to 59 Starting January 2025
2
Indonesia Builds World’s Largest Refuse-Derived Fuel Facility
3
Bali SAR Team Retrieves Body of Unidentified Foreign Woman from Dangerous Uluwatu Cliff
4
‘Indonesia is Too Big to Lean on Any Country’: Luhut Defends BRICS Membership
5
Indonesia's BRICS Membership Faced Initial Domestic Opposition: Sugiono
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED