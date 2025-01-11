President Prabowo Welcomes Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba for State Visit in Bogor

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Bogor Presidential Palace on Saturday. The state visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and explore various cooperation opportunities between the two nations.

Prime Minister Ishiba arrived at the palace at 9:57 a.m. Jakarta time, where he was greeted with a guard of honor, a mounted cavalry unit, the Lokananta drum corps, and an enthusiastic reception by local students.

President Prabowo personally greeted the Japanese leader on the right wing of the palace as he stepped out of his vehicle. During the welcoming ceremony, President Prabowo introduced members of his Red and White Cabinet, including Chief Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Chief Food Affairs Zulkifli Hasan, Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, Foreign Minister Sugiono, and other key officials.

Following the formalities, the two leaders held a closed-door meeting in President Prabowo’s office, accompanied by their respective delegations. The discussion focused on pivotal issues and advancing bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors.

In his opening remarks, President Prabowo expressed his gratitude for Prime Minister Ishiba’s visit, calling it a testament to the enduring commitment of both nations to enhance their longstanding partnership.

“Welcome to Indonesia. It is a great honor for us to host you. We view Japan as a long-standing partner and friend,” President Prabowo stated.

Prime Minister Ishiba, in response, conveyed his appreciation for the warm reception extended by the Indonesian government and people. He noted that the hospitality he experienced was unparalleled in his extensive political career.

“This is my first time receiving such an extraordinary welcome. I have been a member of parliament and held ministerial positions in Japan, but this kind of reception is truly remarkable,” Ishiba remarked.

The meeting is expected to pave the way for stronger cooperation in trade, investment, and other key areas of mutual interest between Indonesia and Japan.

