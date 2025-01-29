President Prabowo’s First 100 Days: Key Policies Receive Praise, But Challenges Remain

Jakarta. While five key policies introduced by President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka in their first 100 days have received positive feedback, experts suggest there is still much work to be done to ensure their long-term success.

Telisa Aulia Falianty, a professor at the Faculty of Economics and Business at the University of Indonesia, praised the potential of these policies but stressed the need for careful implementation to avoid unintended consequences.

Among the major initiatives are a 12 percent value-added tax (VAT) increase on luxury goods, Indonesia's membership in the BRICS economic bloc, Apple's investment push in Indonesia, the establishment of a Gold Bullion Bank, and a free nutritious food program. While these moves have been praised for their potential economic benefits, Telisa pointed out several areas that require attention.

The VAT increase, which applies only to luxury goods consumed by the upper class, was deemed a positive step by Telisa. However, she warned that the policy could have ripple effects on sectors like transportation, hospitality, and food and beverage, urging the government to allocate the budget carefully to minimize any negative impact. Earlier this year, the government set the VAT increase from 11 percent to 12 percent on luxury goods.

On the topic of Indonesia’s membership in the BRICS economic bloc, Telisa called for the government to strengthen the country’s position in other global economic forums, such as COP29 and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). This comes amid shifting US economic policies under President Donald Trump’s "America First" policy.

In line with the push to attract foreign investment, Telisa also welcomed the government’s efforts to bring Apple to Indonesia. The tech giant has committed to a US$1 billion investment, including the construction of two factories in Batam, Riau Islands, and Bandung in West Java to produce AirTag and Apple accessories. The factories are expected to create thousands of jobs, with initial plans for 1,000 workers.

Similarly, the plan to establish a Gold Bullion Bank was recognized as a strategic move to harness Indonesia's abundant gold reserves. The bank would act as a key player in the global precious metals market. Telisa highlighted the importance of this initiative in leveraging Indonesia’s natural resources.

Telisa also commended the free nutritious food program, which aims to provide vital support to Indonesia’s population. The government allocated Rp 71 trillion in the 2025 state budget to reach 17.5 million beneficiaries over the course of a year. However, Telisa called for robust inter-ministerial coordination to ensure the program’s success.

While acknowledging these positive steps, Telisa cautioned that the government must address potential risks and ensure effective program coordination to mitigate the effects of budget cuts. “The government’s commitment is clear, but more efforts are needed to address remaining challenges,” she concluded.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: