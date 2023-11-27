Monday, November 27, 2023
Presidential Candidates Sign Integrity Pact for Peaceful Election

Ilham Oktafian, Theressia Silalahi
November 27, 2023 | 3:37 pm
Presidential candidates sign an "integrity pact" at Sahid Jaya Hotel in Jakarta, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)
Presidential candidates sign an "integrity pact" at Sahid Jaya Hotel in Jakarta, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)

Jakarta. All three presidential candidates and their running mates convened at a Jakarta hotel on Monday to endorse an "integrity pact" that stands as a joint commitment aimed at ensuring order and peace during the electoral campaigning phase, which commences tomorrow.

The signing of the pact, graced by presidential nominees Anies Baswedan, Prabowo Subianto, and Ganjar Pranowo, emphasizes a collective agreement refraining from exploiting racial or religious sentiments for political advantage.

In addition to the presidential candidates, representatives from 18 political parties, alongside the National Police chief and the Armed Forces commander, also endorsed a similar pact during the event organized by the General Election Oversight Body (Bawaslu).

“We put our trust on election officials and law enforcement agencies to organize the elections in the best way possible,” Prabowo said in his speech. “All we want is to let the people speak and decide freely.”

Scheduled for February 14, 2024, Indonesia's upcoming presidential elections mark the succession of Joko Widodo, who will conclude his term due to constitutional limits next October.

Anies Baswedan said allegations of election fraud have surfaced stronger than at the same point of the pre-election period five years ago.

“It means public confidence is eroding, I hope everyone in this room will work together to return public confidence in election institutions,” the former Jakarta governor said.

The presence of Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo and newly appointed Armed Forces Commander Agus Subiyanto in the signing ceremony underlined the commitment of security forces to maintain neutrality as stipulated in the pact.

Bawaslu Chairman Rahmat Bagja asserted the commitment to uphold election regulations and ensure fair supervision at polling booths without any biases. 

"We have sworn an oath in the name of God to uphold the rule of law," Rahmat said.

#Politics
