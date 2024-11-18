Presidential Communication Bureau Welcomes Nearly 50 New Recruits

Jakarta. The Presidential Communication Office officially welcomed nearly 50 new recruits on Monday, some of whom will serve as presidential spokespersons specializing in different areas of expertise.

Hasan Nasbi, head of the office, announced that the new team is a combination of career bureaucrats and professionals, all of whom will be organized under three deputy offices.

“Today, we inducted nearly 50 state officials and professionals as new members of the Presidential Communication Office. The group includes three deputies, six senior executive officers who will act as spokespersons, 12 senior executive officers in other roles, as well as a mix of senior and junior experts,” Hasan said after the inauguration ceremony held at the office in Jakarta.

Hasan explained that the expanded team is part of a strategy to better address media and public inquiries and to ensure that the government’s messages effectively reach the public.

“We will have designated spokespersons for different sectors, including foreign affairs, government policies, political matters, and legal issues. We may also appoint an additional spokesperson specifically for economic affairs,” Hasan added.

Historically, past presidents like Abdurrahman Wahid and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono had only one or two spokespersons handling all topics on their behalf. Former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo did not have a dedicated spokesperson but frequently relied on his advisors and senior cabinet members to communicate for him.

Current President Prabowo Subianto is the first to establish a specialized public relations office featuring a larger number of spokespersons to address a broader range of topics.

