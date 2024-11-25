Presidential Communication Office Commends B-Universe for Professional Reporting

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
November 25, 2024 | 8:03 pm
SHARE
Presidential Communication Office Head Hasan Nasbi, right, poses for a photo with B-Universe Media Holdings Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita at the B-Universe office in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024,
Presidential Communication Office Head Hasan Nasbi, right, poses for a photo with B-Universe Media Holdings Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita at the B-Universe office in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024,

Jakarta. The Presidential Communication Office on Monday praised B-Universe Media Holdings for its disciplined approach to news reporting and its role in effectively communicating messages between the government and the public.

Hasan Nasbi, head of the office, mentioned the government’s reliance on legacy media outlets like B-Universe as trusted partners in disseminating accurate information.

“For us, our colleagues in the media serve a vital role as a bridge between the government and the people. Media organizations remain essential partners for delivering our messages,” Hasan said during a visit to the B-Universe office in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang.

“We have no issue with media outlets publishing critical reports about the government. However, we must address disinformation or intentional inaccuracies when they arise. In our view, B-Universe demonstrates a commendable level of discipline in providing the public with accurate information,” he added.

Advertisement

B-Universe Media Holdings manages several prominent media platforms, including the Jakarta Globe, the news portal Beritasatu.com, the business news website Investor.id, the business newspaper Investor Daily, the infotainment channel BTV, and the business channel IDTV.

Hasan acknowledged the group's consistent coverage of key government initiatives, expressing gratitude for its efforts to inform audiences across diverse platforms.

During the visit, Hasan and his team were welcomed by B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, CEO Rio Abdurachman, and chief editors from the media group.

Enggartiasto emphasized the mutual partnership between the media and the Presidential Communication Office, noting that the office is a reliable resource for tracking the president’s activities.

“B-Universe upholds the media’s role as a pillar of democracy and remains committed to accuracy and honesty in reporting,” Enggartiasto said.

“We are also dedicated to amplifying positive news while delivering criticism constructively, without resorting to provocative language,” he added.
 

Tags:
#Journalism
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Environment Minister Introduces New Mandatory Initiatives to Combat Water and Air Pollution
News 3 hours ago

Environment Minister Introduces New Mandatory Initiatives to Combat Water and Air Pollution

 The Environment Ministry will focus on monitoring and improving water quality in major rivers and clean air in major cities
Minister Hanif: ESG Integration Crucial for Indonesia’s Sustainable Development
News 3 hours ago

Minister Hanif: ESG Integration Crucial for Indonesia’s Sustainable Development

 ESG is not only about meeting global standards but also a strategic approach to strengthening Indonesia’s position globally
Environment Ministry Pushes for Stronger Business Role in Addressing Climate Change
Business 3 hours ago

Environment Ministry Pushes for Stronger Business Role in Addressing Climate Change

 The Environment Ministry has outlined key strategies to engage the business sector in addressing poverty and climate change.
Industry Minister Pressures Apple on Investment Shortfall and iPhone 16 Ban
Business 4 hours ago

Industry Minister Pressures Apple on Investment Shortfall and iPhone 16 Ban

 Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita will summon Apple for negotiations on its unfulfilled investment plan
Over 169,000 Military Personnel Mobilized for Indonesia’s Regional Elections
News 4 hours ago

Over 169,000 Military Personnel Mobilized for Indonesia’s Regional Elections

 The Indonesian Military (TNI) is deploying 169,369 personnel to safeguard the 2024 regional elections scheduled for November 27.
News Index

Most Popular

Philippine Vice President Publicly Threatens to Have President Assassinated
1
Philippine Vice President Publicly Threatens to Have President Assassinated
2
Dadang Iskandar Faces Death Penalty for Killing Fellow Officer
3
Shell Denies Closing All Its Gas Stations in Indonesia
4
Indonesia Ready for New US Investments after Leadership Transitions in Both Countries: Airlangga
5
Prabowo Asks UAE's MBZ to Bolster Indonesian Sovereign Wealth Fund
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED