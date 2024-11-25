Presidential Communication Office Commends B-Universe for Professional Reporting

Jakarta. The Presidential Communication Office on Monday praised B-Universe Media Holdings for its disciplined approach to news reporting and its role in effectively communicating messages between the government and the public.

Hasan Nasbi, head of the office, mentioned the government’s reliance on legacy media outlets like B-Universe as trusted partners in disseminating accurate information.

“For us, our colleagues in the media serve a vital role as a bridge between the government and the people. Media organizations remain essential partners for delivering our messages,” Hasan said during a visit to the B-Universe office in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang.

“We have no issue with media outlets publishing critical reports about the government. However, we must address disinformation or intentional inaccuracies when they arise. In our view, B-Universe demonstrates a commendable level of discipline in providing the public with accurate information,” he added.

B-Universe Media Holdings manages several prominent media platforms, including the Jakarta Globe, the news portal Beritasatu.com, the business news website Investor.id, the business newspaper Investor Daily, the infotainment channel BTV, and the business channel IDTV.

Hasan acknowledged the group's consistent coverage of key government initiatives, expressing gratitude for its efforts to inform audiences across diverse platforms.

During the visit, Hasan and his team were welcomed by B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, CEO Rio Abdurachman, and chief editors from the media group.

Enggartiasto emphasized the mutual partnership between the media and the Presidential Communication Office, noting that the office is a reliable resource for tracking the president’s activities.

“B-Universe upholds the media’s role as a pillar of democracy and remains committed to accuracy and honesty in reporting,” Enggartiasto said.

“We are also dedicated to amplifying positive news while delivering criticism constructively, without resorting to provocative language,” he added.



