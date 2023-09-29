Presidential Hopeful Ganjar Sees Jokowi as Mentor in Politics

Jakarta. Presidential hopeful Ganjar Pranowo said Friday that he considered President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo as his political mentor.

Both Ganjar and Jokowi are cadres of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) party. Speaking before the party’s chair and former Indonesian president Megawati Soekarnoputri, Ganjar said that he had learned a lot from Jokowi.

“The man whom we are really proud of, PDI-P’s best cadre, namely Indonesian President Joko Widodo. To me, he [Jokowi] is a mentor who has taught me so many things. There is a huge room for learning. Thank you, Mr. President,” Ganjar said at the party’s congress in Jakarta on Friday.

Ganjar also thanked Megawati for making him into the PDI-P cadre like he is now.

“To the beloved, honorable PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri, who has always galvanized us and taught us what patience and persistence meant when we are fighting for something,” Ganjar said.

The former Central Java governor is set to compete against former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto in next year’s presidential election. As many as 204.8 million Indonesians will vote for their next president on February 14.

