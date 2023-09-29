Friday, September 29, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Presidential Hopeful Ganjar Sees Jokowi as Mentor in Politics

Yustinus Paat
September 29, 2023 | 7:28 pm
SHARE
Presidential hopeful Ganjar Pranowo sits next to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri at the party
Presidential hopeful Ganjar Pranowo sits next to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri at the party's congress in Jakarta on September 29, 2023. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

Jakarta. Presidential hopeful Ganjar Pranowo said Friday that he considered President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo as his political mentor.

Both Ganjar and Jokowi are cadres of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) party. Speaking before the party’s chair and former Indonesian president Megawati Soekarnoputri, Ganjar said that he had learned a lot from Jokowi.

“The man whom we are really proud of, PDI-P’s best cadre, namely Indonesian President Joko Widodo. To me, he [Jokowi] is a mentor who has taught me so many things. There is a huge room for learning. Thank you, Mr. President,” Ganjar said at the party’s congress in Jakarta on Friday.

Ganjar also thanked Megawati for making him into the PDI-P cadre like he is now. 

Advertisement

“To the beloved, honorable PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri, who has always galvanized us and taught us what patience and persistence meant when we are fighting for something,” Ganjar said.

The former Central Java governor is set to compete against former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto in next year’s presidential election. As many as 204.8 million Indonesians will vote for their next president on February 14.

Read More: No Need to Fight Over who Should Be Next President: Jokowi ​​​​

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jakarta Government Suspends Operations of 4 Coal-Burning Factories
News 1 hours ago

Jakarta Government Suspends Operations of 4 Coal-Burning Factories

 Two more companies are currently under investigation and could face similar sanctions if found guilty of emitting excessive carbons.
Presidential Hopeful Ganjar Sees Jokowi as Mentor in Politics
News 3 hours ago

Presidential Hopeful Ganjar Sees Jokowi as Mentor in Politics

 Both Ganjar and Jokowi are cadres of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) party.
Lakuemas Seeks to Be One-Stop Solution for Gold Investment
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Lakuemas Seeks to Be One-Stop Solution for Gold Investment

 Lakuemas is a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell gold via website or mobile app.
Indonesia Says No One Brings Up Papua Issue at Recent UNGA Forum
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Says No One Brings Up Papua Issue at Recent UNGA Forum

 Indonesia in the past had faced accusations of human rights violations in its easternmost region at the UN forum.
KPK Discovers Firearms, Multinational Currency Stash at Agriculture Minister's Residence
News 4 hours ago

KPK Discovers Firearms, Multinational Currency Stash at Agriculture Minister's Residence

 As of now, the KPK has not identified any suspects in connection with the ongoing corruption investigation.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Agung Podomoro Sells Neo Soho Mall for Rp 1.4 Trillion
1
Agung Podomoro Sells Neo Soho Mall for Rp 1.4 Trillion
2
Indonesia, Malaysia Seek to Counter Negative Perception of Palm Oil in India
3
Anies and Muhaimin Visit Rizieq
4
CPO Producers Indonesia and Malaysia in Talks with India Amid EU Market Restrictions
5
Prabowo in 'Final Phase' of Selecting Running Mate
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED