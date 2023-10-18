Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Presidential Hopefuls to Share Economic Visions at 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit

Jayanty Nada Shofa
October 18, 2023 | 6:28 pm
From left: Ganjar Pranowo, Prabowo Subianto, and Anies Baswedan. (Beritasatu Photo)
From left: Ganjar Pranowo, Prabowo Subianto, and Anies Baswedan. (Beritasatu Photo)

Jakarta. The three presidential candidates are expected to share their economic visions at the upcoming 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit. Indonesia's largest investment forum will return for its second edition on Oct. 24-25.

Presidential hopefuls Ganjar Pranowo, Prabowo Subianto, and Anies Baswedan are scheduled to reveal what they envision for Indonesia's economy on the second day as Indonesia inches towards the election next year.

"All presidential candidates will share their visions for the economy," Rio Abdurachman, the chief executive officer of B-Universe Media Holdings, told reporters in Jakarta on Wednesday.

"But this is not a debate," Rio said.

According to Rio, the candidates will speak in different sessions.

"[So we will not focus] on the conflict and the differences. But we want to take away the essence of their visions. All our lives depend on what they envision for the future. That is why it is important for us," Rio said.

The 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit will embrace the theme "Sustainable Growth, Global Challenges". The forum will zero in on how Indonesia could unlock sustainable economic growth amidst global challenges, including the alarming warming planet.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is scheduled to kick off the two-day forum with some of his ministers expected to also share their insights on strategic issues. The conference will have sessions on the new capital project Nusantara and Indonesia's dream of building the domestic electric vehicle (EV) battery industry, among others.

The event will take place at Hutan Kota by Plataran in Jakarta. 

Visit www.investordailysummit.com for more information on the forum. Hosting the event is B-Universe of which The Jakarta Globe is an affiliate.

#Politics
