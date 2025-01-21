Presidential Office Urges Dialogue to Address Protests Against Minister

Ricki Putra Harahap
January 21, 2025 | 6:03 am
The Head of the Presidential Communications Office, Hasan Nasbi, responded regarding the demonstration held by civil servants at the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology . (Beritasatu.com/Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar)
Jakarta. The Head of the Presidential Communications Office, Hasan Nasbi, has urged patience as Higher Education, Science, and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro engages in dialogue with his staff to address recent protests. The demonstrations, sparked by allegations of arrogance and authoritarian practices, follow a large-scale staff reshuffle within the ministry.

"We believe this issue can be resolved through heart-to-heart dialogue and a calm approach," Hasan said in a statement on Monday, expressing optimism for a peaceful resolution.

The protests, held at the ministry’s Central Jakarta office, were fueled by dissatisfaction with abrupt staff rotations and allegations of verbal abuse. Employees carried banners reading, "We are state employees, not family servants," and demanded transparency and respect in staffing decisions.

Minister Satryo defended the restructuring, describing it as necessary to improve efficiency and align with President Prabowo Subianto’s directive to cut administrative costs. "The ministry is now divided into three parts, as part of efforts to reduce wasteful spending," he explained during an event at the Bandung Institute of Technology.

Satryo denied accusations of improper conduct, including claims of verbal abuse and arbitrary dismissals. He addressed the case of Neni Herlina, an employee who alleged she was humiliated after being fired over a minor incident involving office furniture. "There was no violence or slap involved," the minister clarified, adding that the reforms were essential for progress.

Further controversy arose from a leaked voice recording in which Satryo was heard reprimanding a staff member over a minor mistake. The incident added to concerns about his leadership style.

While acknowledging that the changes might upset some, Satryo insisted they were necessary to ensure the ministry operates more efficiently. "We are focused on streamlining operations for the country’s benefit," he said.

The Presidential Office hopes that dialogue will resolve the tensions, allowing the ministry to move forward with its restructuring efforts.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
