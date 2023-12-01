President’s Office Refutes Allegations of Interference in Setya Novanto Case

Jakarta. The office of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo refuted claims on Friday regarding alleged interference in the corruption case involving then-House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto in 2017, dismissing the assertions made by former Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Chairman Agus Rahardjo earlier this week.

Agus had alleged in an interview with Kompas TV that President Jokowi summoned him to the State Palace with an order to cease the ongoing corruption investigation concerning the national electronic ID project, with Setya as the main suspect. Agus claimed that the president, in an "angry tone," requested the case be dropped during a closed-door meeting.

He also said the circumstance of the meeting was unusual with the absence of other KPK commissioners being invited.

However, a close aide of the president dismissed these allegations.

Advertisement

“After reviewing the president’s past schedule, it has been confirmed that such a meeting never occurred,” said Ari Dwipayana, the coordinator of the president's expert staff.

Furthermore, Ari mentioned a statement issued by the State Secretariat on November 17, 2017, urging the House speaker to respect legal proceedings and affirming the president’s full confidence in the law authorities' handling of the case.

Setya is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence after being convicted of corruption charges.

Amid these allegations, a politician raised concerns regarding Agus Rahardjo's timing, noting its proximity, just two and a half months before the presidential election, where Jokowi’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is set to contest as a vice-presidential candidate.

Habiburokhman, an executive with the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), expressed skepticism about Agus Rahardjo's motive.

"As we enter the election season and considering Agus is also a candidate for the Regional Legislative Council, he owes the public an explanation for making these allegations now," he said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: