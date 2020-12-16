Prison Sentence Sought for Pedicab Driver Who Stole Rp 320 million from BCA Account

A prosecutor holds a mobile phone during a sentencing demand hearing at the Surabaya District Court against two men accused of stealing money from a BCA account on January 30, 2022. Both defendants follow the hearing virtually. (B-Universe photo/Agung Dharma)

Surabaya. Prosecutors in Surabaya on Monday demanded a sentence of one year in prison for a pedicab driver who is accused of impersonating a BCA bank customer and getting away with Rp 320 million ($21,000) on the order of a third man.

The pedicab driver, Setu bin Kasbari, has allegedly taken an order from another defendant named Mohammad Thoha who stole a BCA bank book, an ATM card, and an identification card of his landlord to illegally withdraw the money at a BCA branch in Surabaya.

Setu was randomly picked by Thoha just because there is some physical resemblance between him and the landlord, the Surabaya District Court heard.

“We recommend the presiding judge to implement the theft article of the Criminal Code … and sentence the defendant to one year in prison,” prosecutor Diah Ratri Hapsari told the panel of judges.

Setu was a bit surprised by the demand, saying to the judges: "I’m only a pedicab drive Your Honor, why you go after me with punishment?"

In a separate hearing, prosecutors recommended that Thoha be jailed for four years.

The family of Muin Zachry, who lost the money to Thoha who rented his property, expressed dissatisfaction after the hearing.

Muin’s wife was hospitalized when the money was stolen and she finally succumbed to her illness.

"The sentencing demand isn’t harsh enough. The two defendants caused us to lose money which should have been used to cover medical costs and my mother died as a result," daughter Dewi Madalia told reporters.

According to court documents, Thoha asked Setu to withdraw the money and lied to him that the bank account belonged to his sick father who was unable to go to the bank by himself.

Setu was dressed like Thoha and he went to the BCA branch on Jalan Indrapura wearing a medical mask and traditional headdress.

The unsuspecting bank teller approved his request for money withdrawal after Setu presented the bank book, ATM card, and identification card in Muin’s name.

Muin’s account still has Rp 48 million in balance when Setu left the bank with cash in hand. Prosecutors alleged that Thoha paid Setu Rp 5 million for the help.