Privacy Breach? Teachers in West Java High School Require Students to Take Pregnancy Tests

Cianjur, West Java. A high school in the West Java town of Cianjur has sparked controversy by requiring its female students to take pregnancy tests in an effort to “protect the school’s reputation.”

A video showing female students standing in line to provide urine samples at the school’s restroom has caused uproar among internet users. Critics have condemned the practice as a violation of privacy and human rights.

However, teachers at Sulthan Baruna High School in Cikadu District defended the policy, saying it was implemented with the consent of both parents and students. According to school officials, the annual pregnancy tests have been conducted for the past two years, typically after long holidays.

“The tests aim to protect the school’s reputation and demonstrate our care for the future of our students,” deputy headmaster Mamat Mulyadi explained in Cianjur. He claimed that parents and students approved the initiative.

Helma Ajeng Purwanti, a student who participated in the test, admitted she initially felt uncomfortable but later accepted it as “a reminder about limits in our companionship.”

The controversial policy has drawn widespread condemnation on social media and raised broader questions about student rights and privacy in educational institutions.

Instead of condemning the practice itself, Nonong Winarni, an official from the provincial education department, criticized the school for posting the video online.

“The tests are acceptable as long as they are conducted under strict privacy rules,” Nonong said. “The headmaster must ensure that teachers remain disciplined and do not recklessly share such information on social media platforms.”

For Nonong, what concerned her was the potential for unfounded accusations and reputational harm caused by the viral video.

It is worth noting that pregnancy tests are not recognized as part of Indonesia’s national curriculum and are not a common practice in schools across the country.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: