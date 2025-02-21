Promising TB Vaccine Backed by Bill Gates to Be Tested on 2,000 Indonesians

Ilham Oktafian
May 15, 2025 | 5:20 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and American billionaire Bill Gates (right) meet at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 7, 2025. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and American billionaire Bill Gates (right) meet at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 7, 2025. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)

Jakarta. Indonesia will begin a Phase III clinical trial of a tuberculosis (TB) vaccine candidate developed with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, involving 2,000 participants, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The decision comes less than a week after Bill Gates visited Indonesia and met with President Prabowo Subianto.

Head of the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM), Taruna Ikrar, said Indonesia will also take part in the vaccine's global production if the trial proves successful.

The candidate, known as M72, will be tested in five countries: Indonesia, South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, and Malawi.

Advertisement

“BPOM has approved the Phase III clinical trial of the vaccine,” Taruna said, adding that the vaccine has already passed safety testing in earlier phases. The final trial will assess its effectiveness.

The initial phase of the trial in Indonesia will target healthcare workers to ensure adherence to "good clinical practice" standards, Taruna noted.

Read More:
What Made Indonesia Say Yes to Testing Bill Gates' TB Vaccine

Indonesia has one of the highest TB burdens in the world, with nearly 2 million cases and an estimated 100,000 deaths annually. Hosting the Phase III trial will grant the country priority access once the vaccine is ready for global distribution, he added.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said earlier that Indonesia has a strong interest in joining the trial due to the nation’s high TB rates and genetic considerations in vaccine efficacy.

“When we weren’t involved in the development of the malaria vaccine, it ended up being ineffective for most Indonesians,” Budi said on Friday.

The TB vaccine trial will involve multiple universities and cover participants ranging from adolescents to adults.

If the M72 vaccine proves successful, state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma will be proposed as a partner in its global manufacturing, Budi added.

Read More:
Indonesia to Have Another Vaccine Producer in Near Future 

The Gates Foundation said in its website that if proven effective, the M72 vaccine could potentially become the first new vaccine to help prevent pulmonary TB, a form of active TB, in more than 100 years.

“The only TB vaccine in use today, bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG), was first given to people in 1921. It helps protect babies and young children against severe systemic forms of TB but offers limited protection against pulmonary TB among adolescents and adults,” it said.

Tags:
#Health
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Promising TB Vaccine Backed by Bill Gates to Be Tested on 2,000 Indonesians
News 34 minutes ago

Promising TB Vaccine Backed by Bill Gates to Be Tested on 2,000 Indonesians

 Indonesia has a strong interest in joining the trial due to the nation’s high TB rates and genetic considerations in vaccine efficacy.
What Made Indonesia Say Yes to Testing Bill Gates' TB Vaccine
News May 9, 2025 | 7:02 pm

What Made Indonesia Say Yes to Testing Bill Gates' TB Vaccine

 Indonesia joins Phase 3 trials for Gates-backed TB vaccine M72, aiming to save lives and produce the shot locally by 2028.
Danantara Trust Fund Wants to Be ASEAN’s Philanthropic Hub
Business May 7, 2025 | 7:06 pm

Danantara Trust Fund Wants to Be ASEAN’s Philanthropic Hub

 Danantara says that its yet-to-be-established philanthropic arm will be transparent and follow international standards.
Prabowo Shows Bill Gates His Signature Free Meal Rollout
News May 7, 2025 | 1:58 pm

Prabowo Shows Bill Gates His Signature Free Meal Rollout

 Prabowo takes Bill Gates to a local elementary school to show his signature free meal program.
Danantara to Set Up Philanthropic Arm, Hopes to Partner with Bill Gates
Business May 7, 2025 | 1:18 pm

Danantara to Set Up Philanthropic Arm, Hopes to Partner with Bill Gates

 Danantara plans to allocate up to 2.5 percent of its divident payout ratio to this philantropic arm.
Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia
News May 7, 2025 | 10:59 am

Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia

 Prabowo plans to give Bill Gates the highest civilian award to recognize his commitment to humanitarian causes.
Tanoto Foundation, Gates Foundation Partner for Nutrition Program in Asia
Special Updates May 6, 2025 | 4:07 pm

Tanoto Foundation, Gates Foundation Partner for Nutrition Program in Asia

 Tanoto Foundation and Gates Foundation have also agreed to work together in improving the region's healthcare.
Prabowo Claims 99.99% Success Rate for Meal Program, Plans to Meet Bill Gates
News May 5, 2025 | 7:46 pm

Prabowo Claims 99.99% Success Rate for Meal Program, Plans to Meet Bill Gates

 Prabowo claims Bill Gates will announce his support for the Herculean free meal program.
BPJPH Finds Pork in Halal-Labeled Marshmallows, Prompting Retail Recall
News Apr 25, 2025 | 9:06 pm

BPJPH Finds Pork in Halal-Labeled Marshmallows, Prompting Retail Recall

 South Sumatra authorities uncover non-halal ingredients in marshmallows, including pork, at Sevendays and Soma Market, prompting recall.
BPOM Seizes $1.9 Million Worth of Viral Illegal Cosmetics
News Feb 21, 2025 | 5:03 pm

BPOM Seizes $1.9 Million Worth of Viral Illegal Cosmetics

 These illegal cosmetics have gone viral on social media, according to Indonesia's drug regulator BPOM.

The Latest

Promising TB Vaccine Backed by Bill Gates to Be Tested on 2,000 Indonesians
News 34 minutes ago

Promising TB Vaccine Backed by Bill Gates to Be Tested on 2,000 Indonesians

 Indonesia has a strong interest in joining the trial due to the nation’s high TB rates and genetic considerations in vaccine efficacy.
Trump’s Tariff is Part of His Grand Strategy -- with A Huge Cost
Opinion 3 hours ago

Trump’s Tariff is Part of His Grand Strategy -- with A Huge Cost

 Trump's tariff policy reflects a grand strategic approach rather than the belief that high tariffs alone will fix the US trade deficit
Australia’s Albanese Wants Indonesia in CPTPP and OECD
Business 3 hours ago

Australia’s Albanese Wants Indonesia in CPTPP and OECD

 Australia currently assumes rotating chairmanship at the Trans-Pacific trading club CPTPP.
Indonesia Aims to Overtake Vietnam in Global Coffee Production
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Aims to Overtake Vietnam in Global Coffee Production

 The government is now focusing on expanding coffee production, recognizing its significant potential in the global market.
Grab Denies $7 Billion Merger Rumor With GoTo
Business 3 hours ago

Grab Denies $7 Billion Merger Rumor With GoTo

 Grab denies $7B merger rumors with GoTo, calling them unverified. The firm reaffirms commitment to Indonesia and local economic growth.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Told to Take Advantage of US-China Tariff Truce
1
Indonesia Told to Take Advantage of US-China Tariff Truce
2
Australian PM Albanese to Visit Prabowo in First Overseas Trip Since Re-Election
3
Indonesia’s Rice Reserves Set to Hit Record 4 Million Tons
4
Lawmaker Warns of $1 Billion Deficit in National Health Insurance Due to Inactive Members
5
Indonesia’s Top Islamic Body Rejects Proposal to Legalize Casinos
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED