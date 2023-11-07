Pro-Palestine Rally in Jakarta Raises Rp 2b in Donation

Jakarta. The mass pro-Palestine rally in Jakarta over the weekend collected approximately Rp 2 billion (around $128,584) in donations, according to the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI).

A sea of people came to Jakarta’s National Monument to show solidarity for Palestinians on Sunday. The rally raised billions of rupiahs, although the total amount of the donation is not yet final as the Islamic scholars' body is still counting how much money they had gathered.

“We have done a quick count of what we had gathered at the rally. So we have raised approximately Rp 2 billion from yesterday’s rally, and the donation keeps on coming,” Misbahul Ulum, the treasurer at MUI, told reporters in Jakarta on Monday.

MUI reported that it had amassed Rp 1 billion in transfers. This includes the money coming from Sunday's rally-goers who transferred the donation by scanning the available QR payment code or QRIS. MUI revealed it had also received donations in the form of precious metals, jewelry, watches, and in foreign currencies. Students have donated their piggy banks for donations, although the MUI has yet to count the money.

MUI also has almost Rp 23 billion which the group had raised over the years to build a hospital in the Palestinian city of Hebron. MUI is mulling allocating the hospital money --or at least parts of-- to help the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Indonesia over the weekend sent 51.5 tons of logistics assistance to Gaza. The aid for Gazans had arrived in Egypt's El-Arish airport on Monday. The Foreign Affairs Ministry has handed over the assistance to the humanitarian society Egyptian Red Crescent.

