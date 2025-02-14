Pro-Palestinian Lawmaker Zohran Mamdani Eyes History as NYC’s First Muslim Mayor

Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani talks to people after the New York City Democratic Mayoral Primary Debate at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in the Gerald W. Lynch Theater on Thursday, June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani talks to people after the New York City Democratic Mayoral Primary Debate at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in the Gerald W. Lynch Theater on Thursday, June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

New York. When he announced his run for mayor last October, Zohran Mamdani was a relatively unknown state lawmaker to most New York City residents.

On Tuesday evening, the 33-year-old marked a stunning political ascent by declaring victory in the Democratic primary from a rooftop bar in Queens, following former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s concession.

While the final outcome won’t be confirmed until a ranked-choice vote count scheduled for July 1, Mamdani is already drawing attention as he seeks to become New York City’s first Muslim and Indian American mayor and its youngest in generations.

A Filmmaker’s Son with Global Roots
Born in Kampala, Uganda, to Indian parents, Mamdani moved to New York City at age 7 after a brief time in Cape Town, South Africa. He became a US citizen in 2018, shortly after graduating from college.

His mother, Mira Nair, is an award-winning filmmaker known for works including Monsoon Wedding, The Namesake, and Mississippi Masala. His father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a professor of anthropology at Columbia University.

Earlier this year, Mamdani married Syrian American artist Rama Duwaji. The couple, who met on the dating app Hinge, live in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens.

From Aspiring Rapper to Political Voice
Mamdani attended the Bronx High School of Science, where he co-founded the school’s first cricket team. He later graduated from Bowdoin College in Maine in 2014 with a degree in Africana studies and co-founded the campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

After college, he worked as a foreclosure prevention counselor in Queens, a role he says inspired his political ambitions. He also pursued music, rapping under the names Young Cardamom and later Mr. Cardamom. During his first campaign for state office, he described himself as a “B-list rapper.”

His 2019 song “Nani,” a tribute to his grandmother, gained new popularity as his mayoral campaign gained steam. Critics have cited lyrics from his 2017 song “Salaam,” an ode to being Muslim in New York, as evidence that his views are too extreme.

Early Political Career
Mamdani began his political journey volunteering on campaigns for Democratic candidates in Queens and Brooklyn. He was elected to the New York Assembly in 2020, defeating a longtime Democratic incumbent in a Queens district that includes Astoria. He has since been reelected twice.

A member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Mamdani’s most notable legislative success has been a pilot program offering free city bus service on select routes. He also proposed a bill to ban nonprofits from supporting unauthorized Israeli settlement activity.

Opponents, including Cuomo, have argued that Mamdani is unprepared to manage the complexities of running the nation’s largest city. Mamdani countered during a mayoral debate, saying he’s “proud” not to share Cuomo’s “experience of corruption, scandal, and disgrace.”

Viral Videos and Bold Promises
Mamdani’s campaign has leaned heavily on viral videos, often referencing Bollywood and his Indian heritage, to reach voters beyond his base. On New Year’s Day, he took a polar plunge at Coney Island in a full suit to promote his plan to “freeze” rents.

In the campaign’s final days, Mamdani walked the length of Manhattan, sharing photos and videos of his 13-mile journey. He’s also appealed to diverse communities via TikTok videos in Spanish, Bangla, and other languages.

Mamdani’s progressive platform includes free child care, free buses, a rent freeze for regulated apartments, and expanded affordable housing funded by higher taxes on the wealthy. His promises have attracted support from the Democratic Party’s liberal wing, including endorsements from US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Pro-Palestinian Stance Draws Scrutiny
Mamdani’s outspoken pro-Palestinian stance became a flashpoint in the campaign. A Shia Muslim, he has called Israel’s military campaign in Gaza a “genocide” and advocates for Israel to become “a state with equal rights” rather than a “Jewish state.”

That message has resonated with many of New York’s estimated 800,000 Muslim residents, the largest Muslim population of any US city, but drew criticism from Jewish groups and political rivals.

In an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert the night before the election, Mamdani said he supports Israel’s right to exist “like all nations” but emphasized it also has a responsibility to uphold international law.

His refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada” on a podcast, a common chant at pro-Palestinian protests, sparked backlash from opponents in the campaign’s final days.

In his victory speech Tuesday, Mamdani pledged to work with those who disagree with him.

“While I will not abandon my beliefs or my commitments, grounded in a demand for equality and humanity for all, you have my word to reach further, to understand the perspectives of those with whom I disagree, and to wrestle deeply with those disagreements,” he said.

