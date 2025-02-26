Prosecutors Ban Nadiem Makarim From Leaving Country as Chromebook Probe Deepens

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
June 30, 2025 | 4:11 pm
SHARE
Former Education Minister and Gojek founder Nadiem Makarim, center, appears at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) in Jakarta on Monday, June 23, 2025. (Antara Photo/Sulthony Hasanuddin)
Former Education Minister and Gojek founder Nadiem Makarim, center, appears at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) in Jakarta on Monday, June 23, 2025. (Antara Photo/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

Jakarta. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has issued a six-month overseas travel ban against former Education Minister Nadiem Makarim, as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged corruption case involving the procurement of Chromebook laptops between 2019 and 2022.

In addition to Nadiem, several of his former special staff members at the Education Ministry and two employees from Google’s public relations and marketing division in Indonesia have also been placed under the travel restriction.

“The travel ban aims to ensure the investigation proceeds smoothly should Nadiem’s testimony be required,” said Harli Siregar, spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, on Monday. “Investigators have also applied the same measure to two Google staff and Nadiem’s former aides.”

Nadiem, the founder of ride-hailing company Gojek, who later served as education minister until October last year, was questioned as a witness for the first time last week. Investigators submitted at least 31 questions, primarily focused on the procurement mechanism and decision-making process behind the Rp 10 trillion ($615 million) Chromebook project.

Advertisement

According to Harli, the investigation is centered on a key meeting held in May 2020, following an April 2020 technical assessment that concluded Chromebooks were not suitable for nationwide procurement due to Indonesia’s limited internet infrastructure.

“What concerns us is that shortly after that meeting, the policy direction changed abruptly,” Harli explained. “Chromebooks suddenly became the primary choice, even though earlier assessments deemed them ineffective, especially for regions with poor internet access.”

Read More:
Nadiem Makarim Questioned in Rp 10 Trillion School Laptop Graft Case

Investigators are also scrutinizing the roles of three of Nadiem’s former special staff, who allegedly influenced the alteration of the technical review, vendor selection, and the choice of operating system for the laptops distributed to schools nationwide.

“We want to know who directed the revision of the technical review, who was involved in reshaping the decision-making process, and why Chromebooks were forced as the only option,” Harli said.

Preventive Measure, Not a Declaration of Guilt
Harli stressed that the travel ban does not mean Nadiem has been named a suspect. Rather, it is a preventive legal measure to ensure he remains available for questioning whenever needed.

“This is standard procedure and does not automatically imply criminal status,” Harli noted.

Read More:
AGO Investigates Rp 10 Trillion Chromebook Scandal at Education Ministry

So far, more than 40 witnesses have been questioned, and the AGO is now finalizing the investigation to determine who will be officially designated as suspects in a case that prosecutors say could have caused billions of rupiah in state losses.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Prosecutors Ban Nadiem Makarim From Leaving Country as Chromebook Probe Deepens
News 3 hours ago

Prosecutors Ban Nadiem Makarim From Leaving Country as Chromebook Probe Deepens

 The investigation focused on the procurement mechanism and decision-making process behind the $615 million Chromebook project.
Nadiem Makarim Questioned in Rp 10 Trillion School Laptop Graft Case
News Jun 23, 2025 | 11:34 am

Nadiem Makarim Questioned in Rp 10 Trillion School Laptop Graft Case

 The former minister vows full cooperation in the AGO investigation into alleged corruption during the school digitalization push.
AGO to Summon Former Minister Nadiem in Rp 9.9t Chromebook Corruption Case
News Jun 20, 2025 | 8:18 pm

AGO to Summon Former Minister Nadiem in Rp 9.9t Chromebook Corruption Case

 Ex-Education Minister Nadiem Makarim is set to be questioned over a Rp 9.9t Chromebook project allegedly marred by corruption and waste.
No Plans to Quit, Says Indonesia’s Top Prosecutor as Rumors Swirl
News Jun 5, 2025 | 4:04 pm

No Plans to Quit, Says Indonesia’s Top Prosecutor as Rumors Swirl

 Prosecutors are investigating suspected corruption involving a Rp 10 trillion laptop procurement program at the Education Ministry.
AGO Investigates Rp 10 Trillion Chromebook Scandal at Education Ministry
News May 27, 2025 | 5:51 am

AGO Investigates Rp 10 Trillion Chromebook Scandal at Education Ministry

 “There are strong indications of a conspiracy in the procurement process,” Harli said at a press conference in Jakarta.
Former Trade Minister Tom Lembong Indicted in $35 Million Sugar Import Case
News Mar 6, 2025 | 12:20 pm

Former Trade Minister Tom Lembong Indicted in $35 Million Sugar Import Case

 Former Trade Minister Tom Lembong is indicted for allegedly causing Rp 578 billion in state losses through an illegal sugar import scheme.
AGO Investigates Oil Tycoon Riza Chalid in $11.9 Billion Pertamina Corruption Scandal
News Feb 26, 2025 | 10:14 am

AGO Investigates Oil Tycoon Riza Chalid in $11.9 Billion Pertamina Corruption Scandal

 The AGO is investigating oil tycoon Mohammad Riza Chalid in a $11.9 billion Pertamina corruption scandal.

The Latest

Indonesia Police Deploys Robots for Crime-Fighting and Rescue
Tech 25 minutes ago

Indonesia Police Deploys Robots for Crime-Fighting and Rescue

 Indonesian police launch robots to detect bombs, scan faces, and patrol disaster zones, aiming for safer, high-tech law enforcement.
Agriculture Minister to Expose 212 Rice Brands for Alleged Mislabeling and Price Gouging
Business 41 minutes ago

Agriculture Minister to Expose 212 Rice Brands for Alleged Mislabeling and Price Gouging

 Violations include mislabeling lower-quality rice as premium, selling above the government’s price ceiling, and operating without licenses.
Police Probe Death of Brazilian Climber Juliana Marins on Mount Rinjani
News 1 hours ago

Police Probe Death of Brazilian Climber Juliana Marins on Mount Rinjani

 Police in Lombok are investigating the death of Brazilian hiker Juliana Marins, who died after a fall while climbing Mount Rinjani.
JCI Tracks Wall Street Gains as Investors Await Key Economic Data
Business 2 hours ago

JCI Tracks Wall Street Gains as Investors Await Key Economic Data

 JCI edges up tracking Wall Street gains as investors await US jobs data, Fed signals, and China PMI for cues on rates and growth outlook.
Petrindo Jaya Kreasi Shareholders Approve 1:10 Stock Split
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Petrindo Jaya Kreasi Shareholders Approve 1:10 Stock Split

 Effective July 10, the nominal value of the CUAN's shares will be reduced from Rp 200 per share to Rp 20 per share.
News Index

Most Popular

Mount Rinjani Sees Another Incident as Malaysian Climber Slips, Rescued Safely
1
Mount Rinjani Sees Another Incident as Malaysian Climber Slips, Rescued Safely
2
Indonesia Begins Construction of $5.9 Billion Mega EV Battery Hub With China’s CATL Consortium
3
Truckers Forced to Overload or Lose Orders as Indonesia Cracks Down on ODOL
4
Prabowo Eyes Deregulation, US Ties to Strengthen Indonesia’s Economy
5
Indonesian Government Shuts Down Aluminum Smelter Over Air Pollution 
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED