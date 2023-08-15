Prosecutors Demand 12-Year Sentence for Mario Dandy

Jakarta. Prosecutors on Tuesday recommended a prison term of 12 years for Mario Dandy, who stands accused of committing aggravated assault against a teenager.

The assault, which took place on February 20, was premeditated and led to the victim, David Ozora, suffering brain damage and temporary paralysis, prosecutors said while presenting their sentencing demand in court.

During a hearing, Mario argued that he assaulted David after accusing him of mistreating his sister, who is, in fact, Mario's girlfriend, according to the prosecutors.

The girlfriend, who was 15 years old at the time of the incident, is presently serving a 3.5-year prison sentence at a juvenile correctional facility after a Jakarta court found her complicit in the assault.

"It has been conclusively established that this aggravated assault was premeditated," the prosecutors told to the South Jakarta District Court. "Moreover, the defendant, Mario Dandy, attempted to manipulate facts in an effort to conceal his crime."

They further contended that there are no mitigating factors warranting leniency.

Following a dispute related to a girlfriend, David was subjected to a brutal assault on a street in Jakarta. He fell into a coma for several weeks and continues to undergo physical therapy.

In a surprising twist, Mario's father, Rafael Alun Trisambodo, was named a corruption suspect and detained in April after authorities discovered $2.2 million worth of banknotes stashed in his safe deposit boxes. Rafael also lost his position as a senior tax official at the Finance Ministry due to an ongoing corruption probe and revelations about his undisclosed wealth.

This investigation was prompted by a public inquiry into the family's opulent lifestyle, with Mario frequently sharing content featuring luxury vehicles on his social media platforms.

In recent developments, Rafael declined to pay the requested Rp 120 billion ($8 million) in restitution to David, as proposed by the Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK), asserting that his son is an adult who should be accountable for his actions.

