Prosecutors Demand Eight Years' Imprisonment for Ferdy Sambo's Assistant

Jakarta. Prosecutors on Monday recommended a sentence of eight years in prison for the personal assistant of former police general Ferdy Sambo, who is accused of ordering the murder of a subordinate.

Kuat Maruf became the first of five defendants in the murder case to hear the sentencing demand at the South Jakarta District Court, with prosecutors indicting him of becoming an accessory in the July 7 "premeditated murder" of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat.

According to the sentencing demand read in turn by prosecutors, Kuat was involved in a sinister conspiracy to murder Yosua together with Ferdy, his wife Putri Candrawathi, Brigadier Ricky Rizal, and Second Patrolman Richard Eliezer who allegedly shot the victim multiple times.

Prosecutors mentioned mitigating factors in their demand including Kuat's past good deeds and the fact that his involvement in the murder "wasn't self-motivated" but rather to follow orders from other defendants.

As for the aggravating factors, Kuat has shown no remorse and twisted facts in many hearings, prosecutors said.

Prosecution documents allege that Kuat was present when Yosua was shot at Ferdy's official residence in South Jakarta but he failed to immediately report to the police.

Ferdy has admitted to his role in the murder because according to his claim, Yosua had sexually attacked his wife.

In addition to the murder case, Ferdy also stood trial along with six former and active officers for allegedly tampering with the crime scene and destroying evidence in his attempt to cover up the crime.

The initial version of the police investigation alleged that Yosua died in a shootout with Richard.