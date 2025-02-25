Prosecutors Detail Pertamina Graft Scandal as Second CEO Confirmed as Suspect

The Jakarta Globe
February 25, 2025 | 12:52 pm
SHARE
This undated photo provided by Pertamina International Shipping shows its oil tanker.
This undated photo provided by Pertamina International Shipping shows its oil tanker.

Jakarta. The Attorney General's Office (AGO) revealed on Tuesday that executives at subsidiaries of state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina were involved in an illegal scheme to market subsidized Pertalite gasoline under the more expensive Pertamax brand.

The AGO also confirmed that Yoki Firnandi, CEO of Pertamina International Shipping, has been named as one of the seven suspects detained on Monday. Yoki is the second CEO of a Pertamina subsidiary to be implicated in the corruption scandal, following Riva Siahaan, president director of Pertamina Patra Niaga.

According to the AGO’s statement, during Riva’s tenure, Pertamina Patra Niaga allegedly blended subsidized Pertalite with Pertamax, which has a higher octane number and is sold at a non-subsidized price from 2018 to 2023.

“Such a practice is illegal,” the AGO said.

Advertisement

Additional Executives and Private Sector Involvement
Two executives from another Pertamina subsidiary, Kilang Pertamina Internasional, were also named as suspects in the case:

  • SDS, Director of Feedstock and Product Optimization
  • AP, Vice President for Feedstock Management

Additionally, three executives from private companies were implicated:

  • MKAR, Beneficial Owner of Navigator Khatulistiwa
  • DW, Commissioner at Navigator Khatulistiwa and Jenggala Maritim
  • GRJ, Commissioner of Jenggala Maritim and President Director of Orbit Terminal Merak

Procurement Irregularities and Inflated Costs
The AGO alleged that these private companies were awarded contracts to supply crude oil for Pertamina’s refineries without a proper tender process. Furthermore, the shipment fees for imported crude oil -- handled by Pertamina International Shipping -- were inflated above standard rates, causing additional financial losses to the state.

The total estimated state loss from the scandal stands at Rp 193.7 trillion ($11.9 billion), according to the AGO.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Thousands Gather Outside Vatican to Pray for Pope Francis' Health
News 15 minutes ago

Thousands Gather Outside Vatican to Pray for Pope Francis' Health

 “To see him suffer hurts,” said Robert Pietro, a Romanian seminarian who stood at the prayer holding a small, fragrant candle in tribute.
Prosecutors Detail Pertamina Graft Scandal as Second CEO Confirmed as Suspect
News 41 minutes ago

Prosecutors Detail Pertamina Graft Scandal as Second CEO Confirmed as Suspect

 Yoki Firnandi, CEO of Pertamina International Shipping, is the second boss of Pertamina's subsidiary to be named suspect in the scandal.
Free Meal Program: Muslim Kids to Take Home Their Food in Ramadan
News 3 hours ago

Free Meal Program: Muslim Kids to Take Home Their Food in Ramadan

 The government will also replace the usual stainless steel tray with a paper bag.
Stay or Leave? Indonesian Youth Split Over Career Opportunities at Home and Abroad
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Stay or Leave? Indonesian Youth Split Over Career Opportunities at Home and Abroad

 Indonesia’s youth debate between #KaburAjaDulu, seeking jobs abroad, and #ProduktifDiNegeriSendiri, building careers at home.
Indonesia to Boost Free Meal Program with Additional $6.14 Billion in September
News 5 hours ago

Indonesia to Boost Free Meal Program with Additional $6.14 Billion in September

 Indonesia will allocate an additional Rp 100 trillion ($6.14 billion) for its Free Nutritious Meal program, funded through budget savings.
News Index

Most Popular

Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO, Six Others Arrested in $11 Billion Corruption Scandal
1
Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO, Six Others Arrested in $11 Billion Corruption Scandal
2
Two Former Presidents Join Prabowo for Danantara Launch
3
Danantara: Indonesia's New Strategy to Manage State Assets
4
Pope Francis Awake and Resting as Hospitalization Enters 10th Day
5
Prabowo: Danantara to Focus on Nickel, AI, and Renewable Energy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED