Prosecutors Hand Over 221,000 Hectares of Seized Palm Plantations to State-Owned Firm

Jakarta. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) officially transferred 221,000 hectares of seized palm plantations to the State-Owned Enterprises Ministry on Monday, following their recovery from a major corruption scandal.

The decision aims to protect thousands of workers employed at the former Duta Palma Group plantations and maintain operational stability, a senior prosecutor said.

The seized plantations, located in West Kalimantan and Riau, will now be managed by the state-run company Agrinas Palma Nusantara, under the ministry’s supervision, according to Febrie Adriansyah, the Deputy Attorney General for Corruption Investigation.

"We want to preserve the value of these state assets, prevent disruptions in plantation operations, and, most importantly, safeguard workers’ jobs," Febrie said during a press conference in Jakarta.

Febrie emphasized that the legal proceedings related to the corruption case could take a long time before reaching a final and binding verdict. Meanwhile, the state has a responsibility to ensure continued productivity and employment at the plantations.

The seizure was deemed necessary to prevent theft, looting, or illegal ownership transfers during the ongoing legal process, he added.

“We are ensuring that these palm plantations continue to operate normally while also maintaining control over their security," Febrie said.

The management of the seized plantations during the takeover will be closely monitored by state auditors to ensure transparency, he added.

The Attorney General’s Office has identified nine corporate suspects involved in the corruption scandal, which centers on the misuse of land concessions. These companies collectively operated under the Duta Palma Group.

