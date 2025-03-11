Prosecutors Hand Over 221,000 Hectares of Seized Palm Plantations to State-Owned Firm

Zhulfakar
March 11, 2025 | 7:45 am
SHARE
FILE - Workers load oil palm fresh fruit bunches into a truck in a plantation in Bengkulu on March 27, 2023. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Izfaldi)
FILE - Workers load oil palm fresh fruit bunches into a truck in a plantation in Bengkulu on March 27, 2023. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Izfaldi)

Jakarta. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) officially transferred 221,000 hectares of seized palm plantations to the State-Owned Enterprises Ministry on Monday, following their recovery from a major corruption scandal.

The decision aims to protect thousands of workers employed at the former Duta Palma Group plantations and maintain operational stability, a senior prosecutor said.

The seized plantations, located in West Kalimantan and Riau, will now be managed by the state-run company Agrinas Palma Nusantara, under the ministry’s supervision, according to Febrie Adriansyah, the Deputy Attorney General for Corruption Investigation.

"We want to preserve the value of these state assets, prevent disruptions in plantation operations, and, most importantly, safeguard workers’ jobs," Febrie said during a press conference in Jakarta.

Advertisement

Febrie emphasized that the legal proceedings related to the corruption case could take a long time before reaching a final and binding verdict. Meanwhile, the state has a responsibility to ensure continued productivity and employment at the plantations.

The seizure was deemed necessary to prevent theft, looting, or illegal ownership transfers during the ongoing legal process, he added.

“We are ensuring that these palm plantations continue to operate normally while also maintaining control over their security," Febrie said.

The management of the seized plantations during the takeover will be closely monitored by state auditors to ensure transparency, he added.

The Attorney General’s Office has identified nine corporate suspects involved in the corruption scandal, which centers on the misuse of land concessions. These companies collectively operated under the Duta Palma Group.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Former Philippine President Duterte Arrested on ICC Warrant Over Drug Killings
News 12 minutes ago

Former Philippine President Duterte Arrested on ICC Warrant Over Drug Killings

 It said that although Duterte was no longer president, he “appears to continue to wield considerable power.”
Danantara Will Only Pick Investment-Ready Projects, CEO Says
Business 2 hours ago

Danantara Will Only Pick Investment-Ready Projects, CEO Says

 Danantara will take into account the project's land availability and the return, among others, before actually investing.
Attorney General’s Office Denies Antam Causes Rp 5.9 Quadrillion State Loss
News 4 hours ago

Attorney General’s Office Denies Antam Causes Rp 5.9 Quadrillion State Loss

 The AGO has denied reports of Antam causing a state loss of a whopping Rp 5.9 quadrillion or $359.5 billion.
Indonesia to Build New 1 Million-Bpd Oil Refineries Across Major Islands
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesia to Build New 1 Million-Bpd Oil Refineries Across Major Islands

 Initially, the government projected a capacity of 500,000 bpd per refinery but later doubled the target to 1 million bpd.
Prosecutors Hand Over 221,000 Hectares of Seized Palm Plantations to State-Owned Firm
News 6 hours ago

Prosecutors Hand Over 221,000 Hectares of Seized Palm Plantations to State-Owned Firm

 The decision aims to protect thousands of workers employed at the former Duta Palma Group plantations and maintain operational stability.
News Index

Most Popular

Singapore-Backed Indonesia Airlines Seeks Market Entry
1
Singapore-Backed Indonesia Airlines Seeks Market Entry
2
BBN Airlines Exits Indonesia’s Passenger Market, Shifts to Leasing Model
3
Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Tour: Singapore Gets Four Shows, Jakarta Left Out Again
4
Jordi Cruyff Arrives in Indonesia to Begin Role as National Team Technical Advisor
5
Tate Brothers, Who Face Trafficking Charges, Sit Cageside for UFC 
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED