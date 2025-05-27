Prosecutors Interrogate Google Indonesia Executive in Chromebook Corruption Probe

Jakarta. An executive from Google Indonesia appeared before the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Jakarta on Wednesday to be questioned as a witness in the ongoing corruption investigation related to the procurement of Chromebook laptops by the Ministry of Education.

Ganis Samoedra, who serves as Strategic Partner Manager for ChromeOS Indonesia, was questioned regarding the procurement process of laptops by the Education Ministry between 2019 and 2022, which involved state spending of around Rp 10 trillion (approximately $615 million).

“He has appeared at the AGO,” said AGO spokesperson Harli Siregar, referring to Ganis.

According to Harli, prosecutors summoned Ganis to gain information about how the Chromebook procurement process was carried out and why Chromebooks were chosen over other devices, such as those running Windows.

“They are investigating how Google presented its offer, leading to Chromebooks being selected instead of Windows-based laptops, for example. This will be studied thoroughly by the investigators,” Harli explained.

So far, prosecutors have questioned about 40 witnesses in the case, including former Education Minister Nadiem Makarim. Nadiem, along with several close associates, has been placed on a travel ban as part of the ongoing investigation.

As of now, the Attorney General’s Office has not yet named any suspects in the case.

