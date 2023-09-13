Prosecutors Seek 10.5-Year Prison Term for Lukas Enembe

Jakarta. Prosecutors on Wednesday recommended a prison sentence of 10 and a half years for former Papua Governor Lukas Enembe, who is on trial for allegedly accepting tens of billions of rupiah in bribe money.

During the hearing at the Anti-Corruption Court in Central Jakarta, prosecutors criticized the defendant for showing no remorse and for behaving disruptively during legal proceedings. His lack of decorum should be considered an aggravating factor in the sentencing, the court was told.

"We recommend that the panel of judges find the defendant guilty of corruption beyond a reasonable doubt, sentence him to 10 and a half years in prison, and impose a fine of Rp 10 billion ($650,500)," the prosecutors said as they read out their demand.

Furthermore, prosecutors requested that Lukas pay Rp 47 billion ($3 million) in restitution to the state within one month after his verdict becomes final and binding, or else face an additional three years in jail.

Lukas is accused of accepting Rp 47 billion in bribes from private companies that secured projects from the Papua government during his tenure.

He also faces a second indictment related to money laundering allegations after the Corruption Eradication Commission seized a pile of banknotes in various denominations worth Rp 82 billion from Lukas.

The Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) previously revealed that Lukas made payments totaling 55 million Singapore dollars (US$39 million) to overseas casinos since 2017. This information came to light after they analyzed the governor's financial records at the request of the KPK.

At one point, Lukas made a single casino payment of 5 million Singapore dollars, according to the PPATK.

Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Deputy Chairman Alexander Marwata, center, speaks in a press conference in Jakarta on June 26, 2023, behind a pile of banknotes seized in the ongoing graft investigation against Papua Governor Lukas Enembe. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

