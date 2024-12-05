Prosecutors Seek 8-Year Sentence for Helena Lim Over Tin Mining Scandal

Jakarta. Prosecutors on Thursday requested an eight-year prison sentence for businesswoman Helena Lim, accusing her of involvement in a fraudulent tin trading scheme that caused substantial financial losses to the state.

During a hearing at the Central Jakarta District Court on Wednesday, prosecutors alleged that Helena, the owner of money changer Quantum Skyline Exchange, conspired with mining tycoon Harvey Moeis -- who is being tried separately -- to facilitate illegal tin mining within the concession areas of state-owned miner PT Timah.

Prosecutors also called for Helena to remain in detention until the court delivers its final verdict.

Additionally, they demanded that Helena repay Rp 210 billion in damages, warning that failure to do so would result in the seizure of her personal assets. If the damages remain unpaid, Helena could face an additional four years in prison.

Advertisement

Prosecutors claim Helena played a key role in collecting funds used to bribe Timah executives and government officials to conceal illegal mining operations.

Both Helena and Harvey are accused of engaging private smelting companies in the illegal mining scheme and collecting payments from them.

According to the prosecution, the pair generated at least Rp 420 billion ($26.5 million) in payments from these smelting companies.

The scandal has also implicated former PT Timah CEO Mochtar Reza Pahlevi and numerous other suspects.

The Attorney General’s Office revealed that illegal mining activities within PT Timah’s concession areas between 2015 and 2022 led to massive financial losses and severe environmental damage.

A report by the Financial and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP) estimated total state losses from illegal tin mining at around Rp 300 trillion ($18.9 billion). The losses include Rp 271.1 trillion in environmental damage, Rp 26.5 trillion in lost revenue for PT Timah, and Rp 2.3 trillion in smelting costs.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: