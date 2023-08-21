Monday, August 21, 2023
Prosecutors to Charge Ex-Taxman Rafael for Laundering $6 Million Illicit Funds

Muhammad Aulia
August 21, 2023 | 2:35 am
Former tax official Rafael Alun Trisambodo covers his face in front of journalists as he leaves the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta, Monday, July 31, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Muhammad Aulia)
Former tax official Rafael Alun Trisambodo covers his face in front of journalists as he leaves the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta, Monday, July 31, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Muhammad Aulia)

Jakarta. prosecutors of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) have filed an indictment against former high-ranking tax official Rafael Alun Trisambodo, who is accused of laundering Rp 94.5 billion ($6 million) of illicit funds, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

Rafael also faces allegations of accepting Rp 16.6 billion in bribes during his time in office.

A copy of the indictment has been provided to the Jakarta Anti-Corruption Court, and the prosecution team is currently awaiting a hearing schedule to present the indictment, KPK spokesperson Ali Fikri told reporters.

The indictment will outline the specifics of how the former tax official allegedly laundered the equivalent of Rp 31.7 billion between 2003 and 2010, and an additional Rp 62.8 billion between 2011 and 2023. The laundering involved Indonesian, Singaporean, and American currencies.

The suspect purportedly operated a tax consulting firm through a nominee to evade legal issues stemming from a significant conflict of interest with his role at the Finance Ministry's Tax Directorate. The firm's clientele consisted of taxpayers targeted by the directorate.

Ali had previously noted that KPK investigators seized properties, including lands and buildings, owned by Rafael and his family members in Jakarta, Manado, and Yogyakarta, estimated to be worth around Rp 150 billion, during the investigation.

Bank accounts belonging to Rafael and his immediate family members were also frozen to support the ongoing inquiry.

Rafael was named a corruption suspect in March and detained on April 3 following the KPK's discovery of foreign currency cash amounting to Rp 32.2 billion in safe deposit boxes held in a local bank registered under his name.

Subsequently, money laundering charges were added to the criminal case against him.

