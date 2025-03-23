Protesters Burn Security Posts at Malang Legislature During Anti-Military Law Rally

Didik Fibrianto
March 23, 2025 | 11:13 pm
SHARE
Protesters carry a poster opposing the passage of the military law during a rally in front of the Malang Legislative Council in Malang, East Java, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Antara Photo/Ari Bowo Sucipto)
Protesters carry a poster opposing the passage of the military law during a rally in front of the Malang Legislative Council in Malang, East Java, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Antara Photo/Ari Bowo Sucipto)

Malang, East Java. A protest against the recently amended military law turned violent in the East Java city of Malang on Sunday evening, as demonstrators set fire to two security posts at the city legislative council compound.

At least 11 people were injured in the incident, including seven members of the police and military, authorities said.

The rally, which drew around 500 participants, began at approximately 4 p.m. in front of the Malang Legislative Council building under heavy security.

Protesters voiced strong opposition to the amended law, which broadens the scope of civilian positions that can be filled by active-duty military officers -- a move critics argue threatens democratic oversight and civilian supremacy in government.

Advertisement

By 6 p.m., the demonstration escalated as protesters vandalized property inside the legislative compound, including security cameras, and spray-painted slogans on walls and pavement.

The mob also threw stones at the building and eventually torched two security posts, prompting a violent clash with riot police and unarmed soldiers deployed to guard the premises.

According to authorities, four protesters, six police officers, and one soldier sustained injuries and were taken to Saiful Anwar Hospital for treatment.

The situation deteriorated further as riot police arrested several protesters at the scene in an effort to regain control.

Protesters Burn Security Posts at Malang Legislature During Anti-Military Law Rally
Riot police try to control the mob during a rally opposing the passage of the military law in front of the Malang Legislative Council in Malang, East Java, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Didik Fibrianto)

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Protesters Burn Security Posts at Malang Legislature During Anti-Military Law Rally
News 3 hours ago

Protesters Burn Security Posts at Malang Legislature During Anti-Military Law Rally

 By 6 p.m., the demonstration escalated as protesters vandalized property inside the legislative compound, including security cameras.
South African Ambassador Expelled by Donald Trump Gets Hero’s Welcome at Home
News 4 hours ago

South African Ambassador Expelled by Donald Trump Gets Hero’s Welcome at Home

 “It is not the US of Obama, it is not the US of Clinton, it is a different US and therefore our language must change,” Rasool said.
Papua Militias Kill Female Teacher, Injure Six: Authorities
News 4 hours ago

Papua Militias Kill Female Teacher, Injure Six: Authorities

 The area where the attack took place has no police or military outpost, leaving it vulnerable to such incidents.
Four Family Members Killed After Car Collides with Train in North Sumatra
News 5 hours ago

Four Family Members Killed After Car Collides with Train in North Sumatra

 Indonesia has around 5,000 railway crossings, 3,121 of which lack proper safety systems or on-site guards, government data shows.
Pope Making 1st Public Appearance before Hospital Discharge and Return to Vatican for Convalescence
News 11 hours ago

Pope Making 1st Public Appearance before Hospital Discharge and Return to Vatican for Convalescence

 The most serious setbacks began on Feb. 28, when Francis experienced an acute coughing fit and inhaled vomit.
News Index

Most Popular

Jakarta to Operate Chinese-Made Electric Commuter Trains
1
Jakarta to Operate Chinese-Made Electric Commuter Trains
2
Boeing to Build US Next Generation Fighter Jet Named F-47
3
New CEO Exposes Dire Financial Conditions at State-Run Film Company PFN
4
Bali Goes Silent for Nyepi: Airports, Roads, and Networks to Shut Down on March 29
5
Gov't Stands by Press Freedom After Threats Against Journalist
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED