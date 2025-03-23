Protesters Burn Security Posts at Malang Legislature During Anti-Military Law Rally

Malang, East Java. A protest against the recently amended military law turned violent in the East Java city of Malang on Sunday evening, as demonstrators set fire to two security posts at the city legislative council compound.

At least 11 people were injured in the incident, including seven members of the police and military, authorities said.

The rally, which drew around 500 participants, began at approximately 4 p.m. in front of the Malang Legislative Council building under heavy security.

Protesters voiced strong opposition to the amended law, which broadens the scope of civilian positions that can be filled by active-duty military officers -- a move critics argue threatens democratic oversight and civilian supremacy in government.

Advertisement

By 6 p.m., the demonstration escalated as protesters vandalized property inside the legislative compound, including security cameras, and spray-painted slogans on walls and pavement.

The mob also threw stones at the building and eventually torched two security posts, prompting a violent clash with riot police and unarmed soldiers deployed to guard the premises.

According to authorities, four protesters, six police officers, and one soldier sustained injuries and were taken to Saiful Anwar Hospital for treatment.

The situation deteriorated further as riot police arrested several protesters at the scene in an effort to regain control.

Riot police try to control the mob during a rally opposing the passage of the military law in front of the Malang Legislative Council in Malang, East Java, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Didik Fibrianto)

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: