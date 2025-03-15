Protesters Storm Hotel Meeting on Military Law Amendment

Jakarta. At least three democracy activists stormed into a hotel room in Jakarta on Friday, disrupting a closed-door meeting where lawmakers and government officials were discussing proposed amendments to the military law.

The activists, who took meeting participants by surprise, voiced their opposition to the plan that would allow active military officers to assume civilian positions. They also questioned the secrecy of the discussions.

“Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen! We represent the Civil Coalition for Security Reform. Please stop this meeting because it is being held behind closed doors,” one activist, Andri Yunus, shouted upon entering the meeting room at the Fairmont Hotel.

As security guards forcibly removed them from the room, Andri continued protesting: “We reject closed-door discussions on this matter! We reject the military’s dual functions! Stop this meeting right now!”

The activists carried banners criticizing the government’s plan, with one sign reading: "What about switching places? Military officers serve as civil servants, and civilians carry the arms?"

Activists force their way into a hotel room in Jakarta to protest a meeting between government officials and lawmakers discussing the amendment of the military law, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Hidayat Azriel)

Another banner questioned the choice of a luxury hotel as the venue, highlighting the contradiction between the meeting’s exclusivity and President Prabowo Subianto’s push for austerity measures.

The meeting, which began on Friday, is expected to conclude on Sunday.

Controversial Military Law Amendment

President Prabowo, a retired army general, has requested an amendment to the existing military law to reinstate the practice of placing active-duty officers in certain civilian government positions.

As debates over the proposed amendment intensify, concerns grow that the changes could mark a significant shift in Indonesia’s democratic trajectory.

The proposal has sparked concerns over a potential return to military dominance in civilian affairs, echoing the authoritarian rule of former President Soeharto, who governed Indonesia for over three decades before his resignation in 1998 amid nationwide protests.

During Soeharto’s rule, known as the New Order Era, the military operated under the dual functions doctrine (dwi-fungsi ABRI), which allowed active military officers --primarily from the Army -- to hold key civilian roles. Military officers were appointed as governors, mayors, regents, and ministers, and even occupied executive positions in state-owned enterprises.

Additionally, the military and police were granted seats in the House of Representatives (DPR) and the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), cementing their influence in governance.

Soeharto’s downfall ushered in a wave of democratic reforms, leading to Indonesia’s first direct presidential election and the establishment of civilian supremacy over the military.

The current military law, enacted in 2004, reinforces these reforms by requiring military officers to retire before assuming civilian government positions.

