PSI Attracts Over 13,000 New Members Following Kaesang's Election as Chairman

Jakarta. The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) announced on Tuesday that more than 13,000 new members have joined the party since Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of President Joko Widodo, was elected chairman last week.

The party recently introduced a new initiative called “Log in PSI,” which makes it easy for new members to register on its website. Applicants are only required to provide a copy of a valid ID card and fill out a basic personal information form.

Kaesang expressed his gratitude to those who have registered and joined PSI, saying, "Welcome, and let’s work together,” during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Jakarta.

With a new tagline, “politics is fun,” PSI aims to appeal to a younger demographic in the population.

Kaesang, previously known as a restaurant businessman and owner of a football club, made a significant entry into politics by joining PSI. Just three days later, he was elected chairman by acclamation.

His decision surprised many because his father is a long-time politician associated with the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), and his elder brother, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, won the mayoral election in their hometown of Solo, Central Java with the support of PDI-P.

In the 2019 election, PSI failed to secure seats in the House of Representatives due to not meeting the 4 percent threshold.

Kaesang’s entry into the party is expected to bolster support among young voters, which will be crucial for winning seats in the House.

"With PSI, I want to introduce a more enjoyable approach to politics, without resorting to insults. Let’s have fun together," Kaesang said.

Regarding the upcoming presidential election, Kaesang said that the party has not yet decided which of the three potential candidates to support: Ganjar Pranowo, Prabowo Subianto, or Anies Baswedan.

PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto said separately that Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri received a letter from Kaesang requesting a meeting.

This could indicate that PSI may consider supporting Ganjar, who is nominated by the ruling party. PSI was a strong supporter of President Joko Widodo during his reelection campaign in 2019.

