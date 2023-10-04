Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

PSI Attracts Over 13,000 New Members Following Kaesang's Election as Chairman

Chairul Fikri
October 3, 2023 | 9:23 pm
SHARE
Kaesang Pangarep, center, the youngest son of President Joko Widodo, raises his hand after being confirmed as the new chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) at Jakarta Theater, Sept. 25, 2023. (Antara Photo)
Kaesang Pangarep, center, the youngest son of President Joko Widodo, raises his hand after being confirmed as the new chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) at Jakarta Theater, Sept. 25, 2023. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) announced on Tuesday that more than 13,000 new members have joined the party since Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of President Joko Widodo, was elected chairman last week.

The party recently introduced a new initiative called “Log in PSI,” which makes it easy for new members to register on its website. Applicants are only required to provide a copy of a valid ID card and fill out a basic personal information form.

Kaesang expressed his gratitude to those who have registered and joined PSI, saying, "Welcome, and let’s work together,” during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Jakarta.

With a new tagline, “politics is fun,” PSI aims to appeal to a younger demographic in the population.

Advertisement

Kaesang, previously known as a restaurant businessman and owner of a football club, made a significant entry into politics by joining PSI. Just three days later, he was elected chairman by acclamation.

His decision surprised many because his father is a long-time politician associated with the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), and his elder brother, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, won the mayoral election in their hometown of Solo, Central Java with the support of PDI-P.

Read More:
Kaesang Takes Inspiration from Jokowi as He Makes Giant Leap in Politics

In the 2019 election, PSI failed to secure seats in the House of Representatives due to not meeting the 4 percent threshold.

Kaesang’s entry into the party is expected to bolster support among young voters, which will be crucial for winning seats in the House.

"With PSI, I want to introduce a more enjoyable approach to politics, without resorting to insults. Let’s have fun together," Kaesang said.

Regarding the upcoming presidential election, Kaesang said that the party has not yet decided which of the three potential candidates to support: Ganjar Pranowo, Prabowo Subianto, or Anies Baswedan.

Read More:
Kaesang Aims to Help PSI Win House Seats

PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto said separately that Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri received a letter from Kaesang requesting a meeting.

This could indicate that PSI may consider supporting Ganjar, who is nominated by the ruling party. PSI was a strong supporter of President Joko Widodo during his reelection campaign in 2019.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

PSI Attracts Over 13,000 New Members Following Kaesang's Election as Chairman
News 4 hours ago

PSI Attracts Over 13,000 New Members Following Kaesang's Election as Chairman

 In the 2019 election, PSI failed to secure seats in the House of Representatives due to not meeting the 4 percent threshold.
Indonesia Defends Nickel Appeal Amid WTO's Appellate Body Crisis
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia Defends Nickel Appeal Amid WTO's Appellate Body Crisis

 Since late 2019, the WTO does not have a functioning appelate body crisis after the US blocked appointment of its members.
Trump Turns His Fraud Trial into a Campaign Stop
News 5 hours ago

Trump Turns His Fraud Trial into a Campaign Stop

 The dynamic was on full display Monday as the former president and GOP front-runner returned to New York for a civil fraud trial.
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Abroad Amid Ongoing Corruption Probe
News 6 hours ago

Agriculture Minister Syahrul Abroad Amid Ongoing Corruption Probe

 During the search on Friday, the KPK discovered 12 firearms and banknotes worth approximately Rp 30 billion ($1.9 million).
Minister Dito to be Presented in Graft Trial
News 10 hours ago

Minister Dito to be Presented in Graft Trial

 The corruption trial revolves around a government project aimed at building 4G internet infrastructure covering 7,900 remote villages.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Constitutional Court Upholds Validity of Job Creation Law
1
Constitutional Court Upholds Validity of Job Creation Law
2
ASEAN, Canada A Step Closer to Concluding Trade Deal by 2025
3
Jokowi Says Building Bullet Train Gives Indonesia Invaluable Experience
4
UK Unveils $33m Grant for Indonesia's Green Growth During Trevelyan's Visit
5
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Three Accused of Killing Nine Victims
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED