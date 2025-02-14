PSSI Completes First Phase of FIFA-Funded Training Center in Nusantara

Yovanda Noni
February 14, 2025 | 3:37 pm
SHARE
Adi Nugroho, PSSI's Head of Infrastructure Safety and Security, showcases the new PSSI training center in Nusantara on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (JG Photo/Yovanda Noni)
Adi Nugroho, PSSI's Head of Infrastructure Safety and Security, showcases the new PSSI training center in Nusantara on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (JG Photo/Yovanda Noni)

Kutai Kartanegara/Penajam Paser Utara. The first phase of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Training Center in Nusantara is complete. Adi Nugroho, Head of Infrastructure Safety and Security, said the facility includes a natural grass field, a synthetic field, an O-shaped field, and dormitories.

"There are four dormitories, two funded by FIFA Forward and two supported by the Public Works Ministry," he said on Friday during a visit from a delegation of 20 friendly countries and the Asian Development Bank as part of the Nusantara International Partner Visit 2025.

They are awaiting the official opening schedule of the training center. While the facility is ready, the date remains uncertain. Available facilities include a gym, food and beverage facilities, kitchen sets, laundry, and spacious rooms like classrooms.

"All facilities are ready, and the grass here is local grass. We can prove that the grass quality is good," he added.

Advertisement

He said one challenge in building the training center was its location above coal deposits. They initially feared the field would be very hot, but after construction, the temperature remained unaffected.

He assured that the Nusantara training center is very suitable and can serve as a model for training center developments in Indonesia. "In the future, this will become a benchmark or example for the grass fields in Indonesia," he concluded.

FIFA invested approximately Rp 85.6 billion ($5.3 million) in the first phase of the center’s construction, while the second phase will be funded by sponsors. This project also marks the first time FIFA has provided grants to a country.

PSSI began construction on the 34.52-hectare sports facility last September.

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Canada Wants to Help Indonesia Use Nuclear Power
News 1 hours ago

Canada Wants to Help Indonesia Use Nuclear Power

 Canada, which is already using nuclear energy to generate 15 percent of its electricity, is open to providing its expertise for Indonesia.
Government Spending Cuts Cost Bandung Hotels Rp 12.8 Billion
Business 6 hours ago

Government Spending Cuts Cost Bandung Hotels Rp 12.8 Billion

 Bandung hotels face Rp12.8 billion in losses as government budget cuts reduce official events.
Nader Thaher, Convict in Rp 35 Billion Graft Scandal, Arrested After 19 Years on the Run
News 7 hours ago

Nader Thaher, Convict in Rp 35 Billion Graft Scandal, Arrested After 19 Years on the Run

 Now 69 years old, Nader changed his identity and obtained a new ID card in an effort to avoid capture.
PSSI Completes First Phase of FIFA-Funded Training Center in Nusantara
News 7 hours ago

PSSI Completes First Phase of FIFA-Funded Training Center in Nusantara

 The first phase of PSSI's training center in Nusantara has been completed.
Climate Change Costs Palm Oil Industry Billions in Lost Yields
News 8 hours ago

Climate Change Costs Palm Oil Industry Billions in Lost Yields

 Climate change threatens palm oil yields in Indonesia and Colombia. Scientists develop drought-resistant varieties to secure production.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Plan to Stop Rice Import Won’t Last Long, Vietnam Says
1
Indonesia’s Plan to Stop Rice Import Won’t Last Long, Vietnam Says
2
Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Inks Deal to Build Drone Factory in Indonesia
3
Over 4,200 Indonesians Marked for Deportation from the US
4
Coal Exporters Brace for New Pricing Rule as Indonesia Moves to Enforce HBA
5
Police Hunt Foreigners Involved in Security Guard Assault at Bali’s Finns Beach Club
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED