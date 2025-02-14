PSSI Completes First Phase of FIFA-Funded Training Center in Nusantara

Kutai Kartanegara/Penajam Paser Utara. The first phase of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Training Center in Nusantara is complete. Adi Nugroho, Head of Infrastructure Safety and Security, said the facility includes a natural grass field, a synthetic field, an O-shaped field, and dormitories.

"There are four dormitories, two funded by FIFA Forward and two supported by the Public Works Ministry," he said on Friday during a visit from a delegation of 20 friendly countries and the Asian Development Bank as part of the Nusantara International Partner Visit 2025.

They are awaiting the official opening schedule of the training center. While the facility is ready, the date remains uncertain. Available facilities include a gym, food and beverage facilities, kitchen sets, laundry, and spacious rooms like classrooms.

"All facilities are ready, and the grass here is local grass. We can prove that the grass quality is good," he added.

He said one challenge in building the training center was its location above coal deposits. They initially feared the field would be very hot, but after construction, the temperature remained unaffected.

He assured that the Nusantara training center is very suitable and can serve as a model for training center developments in Indonesia. "In the future, this will become a benchmark or example for the grass fields in Indonesia," he concluded.



FIFA invested approximately Rp 85.6 billion ($5.3 million) in the first phase of the center’s construction, while the second phase will be funded by sponsors. This project also marks the first time FIFA has provided grants to a country.

PSSI began construction on the 34.52-hectare sports facility last September.

