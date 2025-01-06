PSSI Fires Korean-Born Coach Shin Tae-yong

Jakarta. The Indonesian Football Association or PSSI has officially fired Korean-born coach Shin Tae-yong. PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir said in Jakarta on Monday the national team needs a better coach acceptable to all players.

"We need to have a leader that can better implement the strategy that can be agreed on by all players. We need better communication and implementation of the program for the sake of the national team," Erick told reporters.

Erick said that the national team's manager Soemardji had met with Shin. The South Korean national has also received the letter related to his status.

"The next process is that our relationship has ended. ... We would like to say thank you, STY," Erick said, referring to Shin by his nickname.

PSSI first introduced Shin on Dec. 28, 2019. In mid-2024, PSSI decided to extend Shin's contract to 2027.

Shin made a strong debut by taking the U-20 national team to victory in a friendly match against Bulgaria in September 2020. He also took the national team to victory against Qatar in a match leading to the 2021 U-20 World Cup in the same month.

Indonesia scored 2 goals versus the Qatari team, who only hit the net once, at the time. This became the national team's first win with Shin Tae-yong.

