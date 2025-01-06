PSSI Fires Korean-Born Coach Shin Tae-yong

Iman Rahman Cahyadi, Hendro D Situmorang
January 6, 2025 | 12:29 pm
SHARE
Former Indonesian football team head coach Shin Tae-Yong. (Photo courtesy of PSSI)
Former Indonesian football team head coach Shin Tae-Yong. (Photo courtesy of PSSI)

Jakarta. The Indonesian Football Association or PSSI has officially fired Korean-born coach Shin Tae-yong. PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir said in Jakarta on Monday the national team needs a better coach acceptable to all players.

"We need to have a leader that can better implement the strategy that can be agreed on by all players. We need better communication and implementation of the program for the sake of the national team," Erick told reporters.

Erick said that the national team's manager Soemardji had met with Shin. The South Korean national has also received the letter related to his status.

"The next process is that our relationship has ended. ... We would like to say thank you, STY," Erick said, referring to Shin by his nickname. 

PSSI first introduced Shin on Dec. 28, 2019. In mid-2024, PSSI decided to extend Shin's contract to 2027.

Shin made a strong debut by taking the U-20 national team to victory in a friendly match against Bulgaria in September 2020. He also took the national team to victory against Qatar in a match leading to the 2021 U-20 World Cup in the same month.

Indonesia scored 2 goals versus the Qatari team, who only hit the net once, at the time. This became the national team's first win with Shin Tae-yong.

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

HMPV Not a Threat, Outbreak Reports Exaggerated: Health Ministry
News 17 minutes ago

HMPV Not a Threat, Outbreak Reports Exaggerated: Health Ministry

 The Health Ministry confirms Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been in Indonesia for years and is not deadly.
Indonesia-EU Trade Pact Deadline Pushed to First Half of 2025
Business 45 minutes ago

Indonesia-EU Trade Pact Deadline Pushed to First Half of 2025

 Indonesia and the EU have been negotiating the CEPA trade pact since 2016.
Indonesia's 2024 Budget Ends with Rp 507 Trillion Deficit
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia's 2024 Budget Ends with Rp 507 Trillion Deficit

 Sri Mulyani praised the figure as "impressive," noting that it significantly outperformed earlier government projections.
Indonesia Sets $294.5 Billion Export Target for 2025
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Sets $294.5 Billion Export Target for 2025

 Trade Minister Budi Santoso says that the government will gradually increase the export target to accomodate Prabowo's 8-percent dream.
Afghans Arrive in Philippines to Complete Visa Processing for Resettlement in US
News 3 hours ago

Afghans Arrive in Philippines to Complete Visa Processing for Resettlement in US

 The Afghan nationals seeking resettlement primarily worked for the US government in Afghanistan.
News Index

Most Popular

Controversial Lawyer Alvin Lim Dies at 47
1
Controversial Lawyer Alvin Lim Dies at 47
2
Bandung Police Arrest Three Teenagers for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Singaporean Tourist
3
Residents Warned as Mount Merapi Erupts with 17 Lava Flows
4
Historic, Budget-Heavy Free Meal Program to Launch Monday
5
Malaysia Turns Away 2 Boats with Nearly 300 Rohingya Refugees
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED