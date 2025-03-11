PSSI Introduces Jordi Cruyff as Indonesia’s New Technical Advisor

Hendro Dahlan Situmorang
March 11, 2025 | 7:37 pm
(Left-to Right) Jordi Cruyff, PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir, and Head Coach Patrick Kluivert attend a press conference as PSSI introduces Cruyff as the Indonesian national team's technical advisor at Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Hendro D. Situmorang)
(Left-to Right) Jordi Cruyff, PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir, and Head Coach Patrick Kluivert attend a press conference as PSSI introduces Cruyff as the Indonesian national team's technical advisor at Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Hendro D. Situmorang)

Jakarta. The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) officially introduced Jordi Cruyff as the new technical advisor for the Indonesian national team during a press conference at Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta, on Tuesday. PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir and head coach Patrick Kluivert accompanied Cruyff at the event.

Cruyff outlined his role and responsibilities, explaining that his position extends beyond daily team management. His mission is to contribute to the short-term, mid-term, and long-term growth of Indonesian football by identifying and nurturing young talent early.

“I think it’s important to differentiate roles,” Cruyff said. “Day-to-day, I will be assisting head coach Patrick Kluivert and his staff. But beyond that, football is also about strategy—developing a system to maximize Indonesia’s vast potential and improving the national team in the long run.”

Cruyff, who has extensive experience in both European and Asian football, believes his global network will be beneficial in his new role. Reflecting on his background, he emphasized adaptability and his passion for exploring new football cultures.

“Having grown up with a father [Dutch legend Johan Cruyff] who was a footballer, I learned early on to adapt quickly to different environments,” he said. “That’s something I enjoy—discovering new cultures and finding successful formulas to develop football talent. When Patrick Kluivert joined the team, it caught my attention, and after analyzing Indonesia’s potential, I saw tremendous room for growth.”

Regarding his immediate plans, Cruyff stressed the importance of analysis before making any major strategic decisions. His first steps will involve understanding Indonesian football culture, evaluating the domestic league, and identifying strengths and areas for improvement.

“To provide good advice, the first step is to analyze,” he said. “Understanding the local football mentality and structure is crucial. We also aim to bring in a sports director or technical director to work closely with the national team. Together, we will design the best strategy to help Indonesia achieve its football ambitions.”

The Indonesian squad already has a strong Dutch connection, with a large contingent of naturalized players raised in the Netherlands.

Two Dutch assistant coaches, Alex Pastoor and Danny Landzaat, are set to join the coaching staff on Wednesday, according to PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir.

Their immediate and most important task is to qualify Indonesia for the 2026 World Cup, with four group-stage matches remaining.

