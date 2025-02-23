PSSI Sacks Indra Sjafri After U-20 Asia Cup Exit

Jakarta. The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) has dismissed Indra Sjafri as the head coach of the U-20 national team following the team’s disappointing performance at the ongoing U-20 Asia Cup in Shenzhen, China.

Indonesia failed to progress beyond the group stage, suffering defeats against Iran and Uzbekistan and managing only a goalless draw against Yemen.

PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir said the decision to sack Indra was made after a meeting of the association’s top executives.

“On behalf of PSSI, I sincerely thank Coach Indra for his dedication and hard work with the Young Garuda. Under his leadership, the team won the U-19 AFF Championship in 2024 and qualified for the U-20 Asia Cup,” Erick said in Jakarta on Sunday.

“The decision to part ways with Coach Indra was made professionally, and he accepted it. He remains an integral part of Indonesian football,” he added.

Search for New U-20 Head Coach

Erick confirmed that PSSI will soon appoint Indra’s successor to continue the youth development program and prepare the squad for transition to the senior team.

Two potential replacements are Indra’s assistants, Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto and Bima Sakti. However, PSSI is also considering Dutch coach Gerald Vanenburg, who was recently hired as an assistant to senior team head coach Patrick Kluivert.

Despite his dismissal, Indra leaves behind an impressive record in regional tournaments.

Last July, he led Indonesia’s U-19 team to victory in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Championship, winning every match in the process.

Over his career, he has secured four major regional trophies, including three AFF titles and Indonesia’s first SEA Games football gold medal in 32 years at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

