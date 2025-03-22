Public May Challenge Revised TNI Law, Says Minister

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
March 22, 2025 | 11:12 am
Justice Minister Supratman Andi Agtas, center, is escorted by Trisakti University students during a rally against the amendment of the military law at the legislature compound in Jakarta, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Yustinus Paat)
Jakarta. Law and Human Rights Minister Supratman Andi Agtas said the public can file a judicial review against the newly revised Indonesian Military (TNI) Law at the Constitutional Court (MK).

His statement comes in response to public concerns regarding the amendment to Law No. 34/2004 on the Indonesian Military, which was recently passed by the House of Representatives (DPR).

"Let the government implement the newly enacted TNI Law first. Then, it can be tested to determine whether the concerns are indeed valid," Supratman said at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Friday.

Critics warn that the revisions could weaken civilian control and increase military influence in governance. Civil society groups oppose the expanded role of active-duty military personnel in civilian institutions, fearing it may blur the line between military and civilian authority.

According to Supratman, the revised TNI Law is now awaiting President Prabowo Subianto's signature to be officially enacted after its approval in a plenary session of the DPR. He confirmed that the president would sign the law soon.

Once enacted, Supratman encouraged those who oppose the law to seek a judicial review to challenge its legal standing.

"Anyone can file for a judicial review because we have a structured constitutional framework. The DPR and the government serve as the legislative bodies, but other institutions also have the right to conduct a judicial review," he explained.

Supratman stressed that the revised TNI Law does not reinstate the military's dual function. The amendments focus on three key aspects: national defense duties, the retirement age for soldiers, and the placement of active military personnel in certain ministries and institutions.

Under the revisions, there are no significant changes to the placement of TNI personnel in civilian roles, except for an increase in the number of ministries and agencies eligible to recruit military officers from 10 to 15.

"There are no provisions reinstating the military's dual function. Instead, the law clarifies which positions can be occupied by military personnel in civilian roles," he asserted.

Supratman also dismissed claims that the revision was rushed, stating that the amendments had been under discussion since the previous legislative period. Regarding public protests, he said they were a natural part of the democratic process.

"There are only three key articles. Nothing is controversial. I initiated this law back in 2024, but it was postponed because the government had not finalized its Problem Inventory List (DIM). It was then carried over to the current legislative period," he concluded.

Tags:
#Policy #Politics
Keywords:
Public May Challenge Revised TNI Law, Says Minister
Public May Challenge Revised TNI Law, Says Minister

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Richest Woman Loses $3.6 Billion in Three Days
1
Indonesia’s Richest Woman Loses $3.6 Billion in Three Days
2
World Happiness Report 2025: Indonesia Ranks 83rd, Singapore Leads in Southeast Asia
3
Bali to Shut Down Internet, Communications for Nyepi on March 29
4
Six Indonesian Umrah Pilgrims Die in Saudi Bus Crash
5
Prabowo to Launch GovTech Super App, Requiring Every Family to Have a Bank Account
