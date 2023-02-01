Purported Video Shows Abducted New Zealand Pilot Surrounded by Papuan Rebels

The screen capture shows a purported video of abducted New Zealand pilot Philips Max Marthin surrounded by Free Papua Movement (OPM) fighters. (Videography)

Nduga, Papua. A purported video of missing New Zealand pilot Philips Max Marthin has emerged showing him surrounded by armed Free Papua Movement (OPM) fighters in the jungle.

Marthin was kidnapped on February 7 when a Susi Air plane came under attack and burned by separatists at Paro Airport in Nduga Regency in the Indonesian eastern province.

“The Papuan Military has taken me captive in their efforts to fight for Papuan independence. They ask the Indonesian Military to go home, back to Indonesia,” the Caucasian man purported to be Marthin said in the video obtained by news broadcaster BTV.

He can be seen surrounded by at least a dozen men armed with semi-automatic rifles, arrows, and machetes.

One of the rebels said: “The pilot will not be released until Papua gains independence or he dies with us”.

The man who delivered the threatening message is believed to be notorious rebel group leader Egianus Kogoya.

Papua Police Chief Inspector General Mathius Fakhiri said earlier a negotiation team formed by the Nduga Regency government has been sent to negotiate Marthin’s release.

"Allow us some time because it may take one or two days for the team to reach the area on foot," Fakhiri said in Timika Regency on Tuesday.