Putin Hints at Military-Technical Cooperation with Indonesia During Prabowo's Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto his intention to strengthen bilateral ties in many areas, including military-technical cooperation.

Prabowo was visiting Russia to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum at Putin’s invitation.

During their meeting, Putin hailed steady growth in bilateral trade volume with Indonesia and said that there are many areas where the two countries can work together more closely.

"Our relations with Indonesia are developing steadily. Trade turnover is growing. We have good prospects in a number of promising and very interesting areas of cooperation. This includes agriculture, space, and energy, as well as military-technical cooperation. Our interaction is very great, and it is growing," Putin was quoted by TASS news agency as having told Prabowo.

"Now there is an opportunity during your official visit to discuss in more detail the entire range of our relations," he added.

Putin also recalled that he had met with Prabowo in Moscow before the latter’s inauguration last October.

"You are our main guest there,” Putin told Prabowo.

While Russia is not Indonesia’s main arms supplier, Jakarta bought several military helicopters and fighter jets from Moscow in the past.

When Prabowo was the defense minister before being elected president, however, he initiated the purchase of dozens of French-made Rafale fighter jets to modernize the Air Force combat fleets.

Prabowo said his government pays great attention to expanded cooperation with Russia in various fields, including trade and economy, as well as efforts on the agreement on a free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

