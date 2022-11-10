Putin to Skip G20 Summit

Jakarta. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the upcoming meeting of leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) countries to be held in Bali on November 15 amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to media reports on Thursday.

Putin’s absence will pave way for the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the summit.

Ukraine is not a member of G20, which comprises countries and a region with a combined GDP of more than 80 percent of the world’s total, but President Joko Widodo has invited him as a guest speaker.

Zelensky said earlier he will not attend the summit if Putin does.

Putin will appoint Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to lead the Russian delegation to the G20, Moscow Times reported, quoting an official at the Russian Embassy in Jakarta.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Indonesia has invited Putin and Zelensky to the summit multiple times.

In late June, President Jokowi visited Kyiv and Moscow to convey the invitation in person.

