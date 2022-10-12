Putin Yet to Confirm Attendance at G20 Summit

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint press conference at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow on June 30, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of the Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. Russia has yet to confirm if they will attend the G20 Summit in Indonesia next month amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, an envoy said on Wednesday.

Indonesia holds the current presidency of G20 and will hold the summit on the resort island of Bali on November 15-16.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo visited Moscow on June 30 to convey in person the G20 invitation to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who is now under international condemnation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The trip was made a day after Jokowi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv in his attempts to mediate peace talks between the warring countries.

Ukraine is not a member of G20 but Jokowi invited Zelensky as a guest at the upcoming summit.

“If asked about the president’s attendance [in G20 Summit], unfortunately, I haven’t received the latest update. A decision on this matter will be made at a later date approaching the event,” Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva said in Jakarta.