NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint press conference at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow on June 30, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of the Presidential Press Bureau)

Putin Yet to Confirm Attendance at G20 Summit

BY :BERITASATU

OCTOBER 12, 2022

Jakarta. Russia has yet to confirm if they will attend the G20 Summit in Indonesia next month amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, an envoy said on Wednesday.

Indonesia holds the current presidency of G20 and will hold the summit on the resort island of Bali on November 15-16.

Advertisement

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo visited Moscow on June 30 to convey in person the G20 invitation to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who is now under international condemnation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The trip was made a day after Jokowi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv in his attempts to mediate peace talks between the warring countries.

Ukraine is not a member of G20 but Jokowi invited Zelensky as a guest at the upcoming summit.

“If asked about the president’s attendance [in G20 Summit], unfortunately, I haven’t received the latest update. A decision on this matter will be made at a later date approaching the event,” Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva said in Jakarta. 

SHARE
TAGS:
#International
KEYWORDS :
g20 summit
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Volodymyr Zelensky
BeritaSatu Research

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS


COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE