Putri Candrawathi Detained ahead of Murder Trial

Putri Candrawathi, center, arrives at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta on Sept. 30, 2022. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Putri Candrawathi was detained on Friday ahead of the trial on the murder of a policeman allegedly ordered by her husband, former police general Ferdy Sambo.

She was the last of the five suspects in the July 8 murder of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat to be detained, after police handed the case to prosecutors for trial.

“In order to ensure a smooth handover of the case, we decided to detain PC [Putri Candrawathi] at the police headquarters’ detention facility," National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told a news conference.

Putri was named a suspect on August 18 but unlike four other suspects, she was not immediately detained with police citing concerns about her health condition.

In another development, President Joko Widodo has signed a letter on the dishonorable discharge of Ferdy, who was found guilty of serious misconducts by the ethics council after several hearings related to the murder case earlier this month.

The Attorney General’s Office said on Thursday they will submit the case to the South Jakarta District Court next week.