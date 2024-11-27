Quick Count Results Show Early Leaders in 2024 Regional Elections

Jakarta. The quick count results of the 2024 Regional Elections have begun to take shape, revealing early frontrunners across Indonesia's key provinces. In Jakarta, the gubernatorial race remains tightly contested, while West Java appears headed for a decisive victory by Dedi Mulyadi.

Central Java sees Ahmad Luthfi leading, and East Java’s all-women gubernatorial lineup is currently dominated by Khofifah Indar Parawansa. Meanwhile, in North Sumatra, Bobby Nasution, the son-in-law of former President Joko Widodo, is in a strong position to win.

Jakarta: Pramono Anung in the Lead

Data from the Saiful Mujani Research Center (SMRC) shows Pramono Anung and his running mate Rano Karno leading the Jakarta gubernatorial race with 50.73 percent of the votes, based on 30 percent of exit poll data tallied. Ridwan Kamil-Suswono trails with 39 percent, followed by Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardhana with 10.24 percent.

Indikator Politik Indonesia reports similar findings, with Pramono Anung at 48.41 percent, Ridwan Kamil at 41.16 percent, and Dharma Pongrekun at 10.43 percent. With 64 percent of exit polls data tallied, Lingkaran Survei Indonesia (LSI) projects Pramono in the lead with 49.8 percent. However, he will require over 50 percent to avoid a runoff.

Central Java: Ahmad Luthfi Maintains the Lead

In Central Java, Ahmad Luthfi holds a commanding lead with 59 percent of the vote, compared to Andika Perkasa’s 41 percent, according to SMRC. LSI data supports this, showing 65 percent of exit polls vote counted and Luthfi maintaining a consistent 59 percent.

West Java: Dedi Mulyadi’s Dominance

Dedi Mulyadi appears to be a runaway winner in West Java, leading with 62 percent of the vote, according to LSI. Ahmad Syaikhu trails significantly with 20 percent, followed by Jeje Wiradinata (9 percent) and Acep Adang Ruhiat (11 percent). With 69 percent of exit poll data tallied, Mulyadi’s victory seems assured.

East Java: Khofifah Leads in All-Women Contest

In East Java’s historic all-women gubernatorial race, Khofifah Indar Parawansa leads with 58.6 percent, followed by Tri Rismaharini at 32.75 percent, and Luluk Nur Hamidah at 8.69 percent. The LSI data shows exit poll vote tallies in the region have reached 63 percent.

North Sumatra: Bobby Nasution Leads Strongly

Indikator reports Bobby Nasution leading the North Sumatra gubernatorial race with 65 percent of the vote, leaving his rival, Edy Rahmayadi, with 35 percent. According to Indikator, exit poll vote tallies in the region have only reached 25 percent so far.



These quick-count figures are not final and may change as more votes are tallied. Official results will be certified by the General Elections Commission (KPU) by December 16. While quick count data offers a glimpse into the 2024 elections, only the KPU’s announcement will confirm the final outcomes.

